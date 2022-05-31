Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will get a new trailer tomorrow

We’ll get more info on Generation 9 tomorrow, Pokémon trainers. The Pokémon Company announced that a new brand pokemon scarlet and violet The trailer will be dropped Tomorrow, June 1 at 6am PDT / 9am EST / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET.

This will be the first look at the upcoming Switch game since it was announced on Pokémon Day Back in February.

🚨 new # Scarlett Violet Trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨 You read that right, coaches. Tune in on our YouTube channel at 14:00 BST on June 1st for the latest news on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! Make sure you’re subscribed and notifications turned on: https://t.co/xlaUDkvX2y pic.twitter.com/5yUTRW8MNk – Pokemon UK (PokemonNewsUK) May 31, 2022

Many fans will be excited to see more of the latest Pokémon game from the Switch after The Pokémon Company announced that the new region will be coming soon. Rich open world. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as the news hits tomorrow, but for now, stay tuned for everything we know so far, including a more in-depth look at the entry-level trio and six things we want to see from the new entries.

