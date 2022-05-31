May 31, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will get a new trailer tomorrow

Jack Kimmons May 31, 2022 1 min read
Photo: The Pokémon Company

We’ll get more info on Generation 9 tomorrow, Pokémon trainers. The Pokémon Company announced that a new brand pokemon scarlet and violet The trailer will be dropped Tomorrow, June 1 at 6am PDT / 9am EST / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET.

This will be the first look at the upcoming Switch game since it was announced on Pokémon Day Back in February.

Many fans will be excited to see more of the latest Pokémon game from the Switch after The Pokémon Company announced that the new region will be coming soon. Rich open world. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as the news hits tomorrow, but for now, stay tuned for everything we know so far, including a more in-depth look at the entry-level trio and six things we want to see from the new entries.

What do you hope to see in tomorrow's ad?

