PMDG releases 737 for MSFS starting with 737-700

The PMDG 737 series was launched for Microsoft Flight Simulator, starting with the 737-700.

The Boeing 737 is one of the most popular aircraft in the skies today and is known around the world for being a workforce. Airlines use planes to fly short and medium range routes all over the world, and now PMDG has brought the popular plane to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The package includes the 737-700 body type, which includes the passenger variant, the BBJ variant and also the cargo type. Depending on the actual 737-700, you can also choose between aileron models or split skeins models.

One of the main features of the product is the extensive customization that can be done on a per livery basis. You can choose from hundreds of configurable options right inside the simulator. From variable items like displays to unit of measurement and much more. A number of fixtures can also be installed using the included PMDG Operations Center.

As with other PMDG products in the past, MSFS’s 737 includes deep system simulation. Every action you take as a virtual pilot will have an impact on other systems, which means that care and attention must be given in order for the aircraft to fly properly. The aircraft also features accurate flight modeling, a custom autopilot feature, and many other behind-the-scenes goodies that help make this aircraft one of the deepest simulators currently available for the platform.

PMDG also included detailed modeling, PBR texture work, and an original sound package that was recorded from a real aircraft.

Pilots looking for more of a challenge can take advantage of a built-in failure simulator that can be triggered manually, automatically or dynamically based on aircraft usage.

The current release version does not include EFB or effective weather radar, but PMDG plans to include these features in future free updates. Previously, regular updates were promised every two weeks to include bug fixes and more during “early adopter” interval. This early adoption period begins today and will continue even after the 737-900 is released (currently scheduled for sometime in September 2022).

You can buy the PMDG 737-700 for Microsoft Flight Simulator now from the PMDG Store for $69.99. Remember, once the 737-600 is released, the price will go up to $74.99.

For those looking to buy it for Xbox or through the in-sim Marketplace, the 737-700 will do just that Come later.

