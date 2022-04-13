April 13, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

PlayStation Network experienced an outage that caused problems for PS4 and PS5 owners

Jack Kimmons April 13, 2022 1 min read

PlayStation Network had some rough patch on Tuesday night. For about 45 minutes, Sony PlayStation Network status page It showed that all of its services were having issues in some way, affecting things like logging into your account and connecting to PlayStation Now and the PlayStation Store. Now, however, the site shows that everything is “working fine”.

It is unclear exactly how common these problems are. I personally managed to connect online with blood borne He sent a message to a colleague, but the PS5’s PlayStation Store was having trouble loading a lot of content. Others have had more serious problems connecting to the Internet, including “Error code WS-37469-9,” as shown In this thread on the subreddit r/PS5. Downdetector It appears that there are more than 12,000 user reports of problems.

Epic Games chirp Also during the break, pointing It is an electronic game PlayStation players who may have had problems logging in to see Sony’s PlayStation Network status site. To my surprise, I was able to log in to It is an electronic game And getting into a match even after forcing the app to quit and restart, so the issues don’t seem to affect everyone.

Updated April 12, 7:53 PM ET: Sony says its services are back online.

