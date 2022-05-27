May 27, 2022

PlayStation Announces Summer Stream State of Play...and it's very close

Sony has announced a summer broadcast of State of Play — featuring upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 games — and it’s coming out very soon, on Thursday, June 2.

State of Play will be broadcasting for less than half an hour, starting at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm UK (this is June 3 at 8am EST).

The show’s promises reveal Sony’s external partners and “a sneak peek at the many games in development for PlayStation VR2”. It doesn’t look like first-party PlayStation exclusives will be a huge part of this particular broadcast.

It’s worth noting that Sony recently distinguished between its broadcasts – shorter broadcasts, with ads often grouped along a theme – and its PlayStation Showcase event.

A digital presentation has replaced what used to be Sony’s in-person E3 conference, usually the biggest and most prominent reveal of upcoming games and announcements. Last year, Sony waited until September for its full show, which included the first game of God of War: Ragnarok, the impressive Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, the Knights of the Old Republic version, and more.

Joe Scripps is the executive news editor at IGN. follow him Twitter. Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].

