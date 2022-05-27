PlayStation Announces Summer Stream State of Play...and it's very close

Sony has announced a summer broadcast of State of Play — featuring upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 games — and it’s coming out very soon, on Thursday, June 2.

State of Play will be broadcasting for less than half an hour, starting at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm UK (this is June 3 at 8am EST).

The show’s promises reveal Sony’s external partners and “a sneak peek at the many games in development for PlayStation VR2”. It doesn’t look like first-party PlayStation exclusives will be a huge part of this particular broadcast.

State of Play is back next week! Tune in live at 3PM PT on June 2nd for deals, announcements, and more: https://t.co/3lqi9GL9VZ pic.twitter.com/NLLTAgvgLY – PlayStation May 27 2022

It’s worth noting that Sony recently distinguished between its broadcasts – shorter broadcasts, with ads often grouped along a theme – and its PlayStation Showcase event.

A digital presentation has replaced what used to be Sony’s in-person E3 conference, usually the biggest and most prominent reveal of upcoming games and announcements. Last year, Sony waited until September for its full show, which included the first game of God of War: Ragnarok, the impressive Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, the Knights of the Old Republic version, and more.

