PlayStation 5 will be available live through Sony at 4:30 PM ET

The Sony Storefront will have an extension The PlayStation 5 console is available for purchase starting at 4:30 PM ET today, so time is running out before the waiting room turns into a high-demand console queue. We expect the Store will stock both the $499.99 PlayStation 5 version that features a disc drive, as well as the $399.99 digital version that’s missing one. We also expect this restock to sell out just as quickly as the others.

PS5 restocks, while popping up here and there, have been rare compared to buying opportunities for other tech products that were hard to find a few months ago. Things like Nvidia and AMD GPUs just got easier to find in stock, as I did Xbox Series X from Microsoft and the Nintendo Switch OLED keyboard. In other words, take this opportunity to get a PS5.



PlayStation 5 Sony’s next-generation home console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play digital and physical games for your PS4 and PS5.



Playstation 5 digital edition The PS5 digital version costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.

Some games and accessories to consider while you wait

Since Sony sells its consoles without the need for bundles, you can choose the exclusive accessories and games that are right for you. Here are some things you can’t go wrong with.



DualSense midnight controller The midnight black DualSense controller has the same hardware as the original – haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. – only in a two-tone black design reminiscent of the PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.



Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in Questions and clatter The series is the most enjoyable entry so far. It’s also the first to run on PS5, and it’s a showcase of stunning graphics and fast loading speeds.



Devil’s Souls (2020) New version of the game 2009 demon souls Powered by FromSoftware, Rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.



Forbidden horizon west The new installment of Guerrilla Games in horizon a series, West forbidden horizon, Take control of Aloy back to traverse a vast open world filled with robotic animals and vast missions. The PS4 physical version is $10 cheaper than the PS5 version and Upgradable for free.