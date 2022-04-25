PlayStation 5 will be available live through Sony at 4:30 PM ET

The Sony Storefront will have an extension The PlayStation 5 console is available for purchase starting at 4:30 PM ET today, so time is running out before the waiting room turns into a high-demand console queue. We expect the Store will stock both the $499.99 PlayStation 5 version that features a disc drive, as well as the $399.99 digital version that’s missing one. We also expect this restock to sell out just as quickly as the others.
PS5 restocks, while popping up here and there, have been rare compared to buying opportunities for other tech products that were hard to find a few months ago. Things like Nvidia and AMD GPUs just got easier to find in stock, as I did Xbox Series X from Microsoft and the Nintendo Switch OLED keyboard. In other words, take this opportunity to get a PS5.
Some games and accessories to consider while you wait
Since Sony sells its consoles without the need for bundles, you can choose the exclusive accessories and games that are right for you. Here are some things you can’t go wrong with.
