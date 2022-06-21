June 21, 2022

PJ Tucker to become an unrestricted free agent

the heat straight ahead PJ Tucker He will turn down his $7.35 million option for next season, Shams El Shaarania of The Athletic Tweets. He will be an unrestricted free agent and many competing teams are expected to bid for his services.

Miami could still re-sign him for a longer deal and/or more money. Miami President Pat Riley announce In his post-season press conference, he said bringing back the defensive ace was a top priority.

“PJ is the cornerstone,” Riley said. “I would like to come back to Tuck next year. It is part of our core. It is special.”

Non-taxpayers can suspend their mid-level exception, a projected $10.349 million in the first year, in Tucker. He won a championship with the Bucks in 2021, starting 19 of Milwaukee’s 23 post-season games during her career.

Miami bear tucker Non-bird rights. He can re-contract Tucker for up to four years at a starting salary of 120% of the player’s previous salary ($7.175 million last season).

Tucker was planning to unsubscribe and get more money but Miami is optimistic about keeping his services, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors Tweets.

Tucker averaged 7.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 2.1 APG while making 41.7% of his 3-point attempts with Miami this past season while starting in 70 of 71 regular season games. He averaged 7.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 1.8 APG in 18 playoffs with Miami.

