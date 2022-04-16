April 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Pixel Watch is rumored in a new leak as Google I/O 2022 approaches اقتراب

April 16, 2022

What you need to know

  • Google is interested in launching the much-anticipated Pixel Watch this year.
  • A new image shows an interactive tutorial for “Pixel Rohan” running Wear OS 3.
  • The leak indicates that the Pixel Watch could be launched soon.

We’re only a month away from Google I/O, which means we’re bound to hear more about Wear OS 3 coming to more smartwatches. A new image suggests that the long-rumored Pixel Watch may be among them soon.

And leaker Evan Blass posted the photo on Friday, and said it “won’t be long now.” The screenshot shows an “interactive tutorial” for Pixel Rohan. The device appears to be running Wear OS 3.1.

