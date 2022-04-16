Pixel Watch is rumored in a new leak as Google I/O 2022 approaches اقتراب

What you need to know

Google is interested in launching the much-anticipated Pixel Watch this year.

A new image shows an interactive tutorial for “Pixel Rohan” running Wear OS 3.

The leak indicates that the Pixel Watch could be launched soon.

We’re only a month away from Google I/O, which means we’re bound to hear more about Wear OS 3 coming to more smartwatches. A new image suggests that the long-rumored Pixel Watch may be among them soon.

And leaker Evan Blass posted the photo on Friday, and said it “won’t be long now.” The screenshot shows an “interactive tutorial” for Pixel Rohan. The device appears to be running Wear OS 3.1.

Rohan has always been known by the inner code name of pixel clock. Of course, we expect the device to run Wear OS 3, although the screenshot shows Wear OS 3.1. Interestingly, this is slightly lower than version 3.2, which is currently available on Galaxy Watch 4.

It is unclear exactly what the circumstances are behind this. However, the screenshot alone makes the possibility of a Pixel Watch appear more likely, which is likely to be a huge relief to Wear OS fans who have followed years of rumors.

The latest rumors point to Google Pixel Watch excitement At its upcoming conference on May 11, with an event launching later along with the Pixel 7 series.

We’ll also likely hear more about the improvements to Wear OS 3, which was only available on the Galaxy Watch 4 with One UI Watch on top. It’s been about a year since Google announced the update, but the company has remained largely silent about the “stock” experience since then. However, the company previously stated that select Wear OS 2.x devices will be updated sometime around mid-2022, which is fast approaching.

So far, the emulator has made a glimpse To what we can expect from ‘stock’ Wear OS 3. But judging by the way it looks, the update and the Pixel watch are likely to breathe new life into the Best Wear OS Watches We hope the platform as a whole.