Pixel 6a will be launched in India

One of the biggest challenges for Google’s Pixel range is limited distribution, but it looks like Google is finally ramping things up a bit. Google Pixel 6a will be available in India and is the first smartphone sold in the country by Google in nearly two years.

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available in 12 countries, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The upcoming Pixel 6a phone according to Google documentationHe’ll come to those same regions, and he’ll be back in Puerto Rico after Google crossed US territory with the Pixel 5a.

But talk to Android CentralThe company also confirmed that the Pixel 6a will be sold in India “later in 2022”. The delayed release will mark Google’s first release in India in nearly two years. The company’s latest new smartphone for India was the 2020 Pixel 4a, which also debuted in India in October 2020.

The Pixel 4a seems to have been a hit in India, so much so that Google He said in early 2021 He had intended to “increase focus” on the Indian market. But that didn’t work, as the Pixel 5a was only launched in the US and Japan, and Pixel 6 series skipped Indian market as well as ‘supply problems’.

With a more powerful Tensor chip under the hood and an affordable price to boot, Google could end up doing well in the Indian market today dominated by Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and others.

The exact price of the Pixel 6a in India is yet to be confirmed.

