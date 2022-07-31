Pixel 6A gets an instant update to make sure it’s customizable

Just days after the Pixel 6A launch, Google is rolling out an update to fix an issue that prevents users from unlocking the bootloader and making modifications, according to report from Android Police. Change is grouped inside Pixel 6A first updatewhich Google started releasing last week.

In short, boot loader A piece of software that loads the operating system (OS) on a device when it is turned on. Accessing the Android bootloader can give you complete control over your operating system in a process known as rooting. It also allows you to install modified versions of Android, called ROMs. While some phone makers and carriers don’t allow you to unlock your device’s bootloader, Google does things differently. It lets you dive right into pixels that aren’t tied to a particular carrier (also known, confusingly, as “unlocked” devices).

last week, Android Police have found many of Reports Pixel 6A users who were disappointed to find that they were unable to access the bootloader, later confirmed the issue on their Pixel 6A review unit. A Google spokesperson said Android police That there’s a fix included in the latest Pixel 6A update, although it didn’t explicitly mention it in its patch notes.

Google says the update will continue to roll out over the next week “depending on carrier networks”. So if you are looking forward to modifying your brand new Pixel 6A, you don’t have to wait any longer.