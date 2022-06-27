Pixel 6a fingerprint sensor works faster than 6 Pro [Video]

because of Malaysian distributorThere are at least two Pixel 6a units in the wild ahead of next month’s launch. A couple of new videos in recent days provide more Pixel 6a details, including a look at how good the fingerprint sensor is.

Before watching, it is important to note that the Pixel 6a is running non-finished software. We previously learned that these units are in April security patch. Day 1 updates will definitely bring back any fixes and improvements that have been made in the past three months.

With that in mind, the first video from Fazli Halim on YouTube comes with the Pixel 6a compared to the 6 Pro. Google previously said 6a uses a file Different fingerprint sensor under the screen Compared to last year’s flagship Pixel line.

The average ranger appears faster – The video below is queued until 4:55 – When you recognize your finger with seemingly less friction. From quick thumbs-ups, we see the 6a’s unlock more than the 6 Pro’s. This bodes well for newer devices and will hopefully be used by Google going forward because “holding a little longer” is a common issue that current owners face.

Izami Gadget’s YouTube account camera comparison Between Pixel 6a and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It’s not really fair for a mid-range phone to bump into a flagship, while Google will definitely be working on adjusting the camera even more before launch. This might explain why the Pixel 6a got too hot to record after four minutes of video and an extra four minutes spent on photos.

The device is very hot. Turn off the camera until the device has cooled down.

The metal frame is said to get particularly warm. Meanwhile, one shot (shown in the cover photo above) shows dust annoyingly collecting beneath the camera strip.

More about the Pixel 6a:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: