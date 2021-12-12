Pipin Rawat: Indian Commander killed in helicopter crash International

Indian Defense Forces Chief General Pipin Rawat, his wife and 11 passengers were killed on Wednesday in the crash of a military helicopter Mi-17V5 they were traveling in. According to the Indian Air Force, the incident took place near noon today (local time) near Coonoor in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The dead included four of the plane’s crew.

Rawat, 63, has accepted the leadership of the newly formed Security Forces Prime Minister Narendra Modi At the end of 2019, the level of consultation in the Ministry of Defense. “His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our armed forces and the country,” Indian Minister Rajnath Singh said hours after the death. Army Captain Varun Singh, who survived the incident, is currently being treated at Wellington Army Hospital (West Tamil Nadu).

Rawat officials were scheduled to speak this Wednesday with professors and students of the school’s public works of security in the Nilgiris (western Tamil Nadu). The Indian Armed Forces, which has not yet provided details about the crash, said in a statement that an “investigation” has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Rawat took over as army chief in December 2016 amid tensions with neighboring Pakistan over a sovereign conflict. Around Kashmir, The origin of many wars and conflicts between these two nuclear powers over the last 70 years. In September of that year, about two dozen Indian soldiers were killed in an attack by Pakistani rebels in response to a terrorist attack by “surgical” attacks on the New Delhi border and a diplomatic campaign against Islamabad.

Military plane crashes continue in India. In 2019, an Indian Army pilot was killed and two others were injured when his stunt plane collided with another plane during training. In the city of Bangalore, At least five members of the Indian Air Force were killed in an M-17 helicopter crash in northeastern Arunachal Pradesh in October 2017 in southern India. In December 2015, ten BSF Border Forces personnel were killed in an accident in New Delhi.

