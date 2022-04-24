Pickleball translates into big business with tournaments and investments

About eight years ago, when brothers Rob Barnes, then 19, and Mike Barnes, then 21, founded a pickle ball racket maker, they encountered many skeptical looks.

“We mentioned the word ‘pickle ball’ – people were saying, ‘What is this? “No one knew about the sport at the time, but now when we talk about pickle ball, almost everyone has heard of it and wants to try it out,” said Mike Barnes..

Eccentric and nondescript, the name of this sport might recall the image of a slow-motion game played by Florida retirees. But racquet sports – a mixture of tennis, badminton and table tennis – is now the fastest growing sport in America and is attracting huge interest and financial investment.

“It’s really easy to learn,” said Rob Barnes. “With Pickle Ball, you can go out with your grandparents and your parents, be on different levels, and still really enjoy the game. So we think that contributes to this huge growth and this addiction that people have with this sport.”

Today, the two brothers from Idaho serve as co-CEOs of Selkirk, a manufacturer of new sports equipment. They recently signed a deal with a high-volume retailer costco To sell their equipment all over the country.

“It’s really exciting to see them invest in the sport,” said Rob Barnes.

Pickleball boasted 4.8 million players last year in the United States, with an participation rate of 39.3% since 2019, according to the Association of the Sports and Fitness Industry. 2022 Topline Participation Report. From 2020 to 2021, the fastest growth was among young players; Participation among 6- to 17-year-olds and 18-24-year-olds each increased by 21%.

It’s hard to miss this new madness. Tennis courts across the country are being converted into pickle ball courts. The “pop” sound that a pickle ball makes when it hits a paddle is division of cities And driving non-players crazy. Major broadcast networks such as CBS, Fox Sports, and Tennis Channel are now broadcasting pickleball matches. Retailers like Skechers They also sign baseball athletes to represent their brands.

Financially, professional baseball has expanded across the country and is attracting big names. Co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Mark Lasry and a businessman Gary Vaynerchuk Both have made investments in the Pickle Ball League. Also buys private equity at: Carolina Hurricanes owner and private equity investor Tom Dondon It recently bought the Pro Pickleball Association and Pickleball Central.

Talking about his investment in sports in 2021, Al-Lesry In an interview with the Sports Business Journal,: “I think you’ll be shocked [by] Where it is five years from now.”

Then there are the players – former athletes from other sports like tennis Andre Agassibillionaires like Melinda Gates And celebrities like Ellen DeGeneresLeonardo DiCaprio and Kardashians They all call themselves pickle ball players.

For many, playing pickle ball during a pandemic offers a way to get some fresh air and meet people in a new community at a time when it was difficult to do so. Sports attract people of all ages and sports backgrounds. (In fact, the champion of the club I play for is 75 years old and he reminds me daily how much work I still have to do.)

According to statistics provided by SFIA and USA Pickleball, about 60% of pickleball participants are men, but female players are accessing the sport at a faster rate. The average age of players continues to drop, to 38.1 years last year from 41 years in 2020.