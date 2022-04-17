April 17, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle performed a beloved show at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Cassandra Kelley April 17, 2022 2 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle He attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on April 16. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the podium to deliver a powerful speech in which the royal couple complemented each other in their work. Meghan has reportedly introduced Prince Harry as her “wonderful husband” and founder of the event.

The couple held hands during the opening ceremony and also shared a kiss on stage. In a video of her speech, posted on Twitter by journalist Omid Scobie, Megan expressed her gratitude to the people of the Netherlands, where the Games are currently taking place, and said: “We are welcome and we have hosted the Invictus Games.”

Check out photos from the event here:

Prince Harry 1

Prince Harry 2

She also specifically referred to the Ukrainian team and added, “For each team, my husband and I knew there was a lot to get here physically and emotionally. Not least for the Ukrainian team, which we all stand with.”

In her introduction to Prince Harry, Markle also sweetly described him as the father of our “babies”. The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lillipet last year. The duo also has a son, Archie Harrison. Markle looked elegant at the opening ceremony as she wore an off-the-shoulder white top, navy blue-waisted trousers, and black heels. As for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex He wore a stunning gray suit with a white shirt to the big event as the duo walked the yellow carpet.

Read also: Prince Harry takes Dutch lessons, wears orange in new promo ahead of 5th Invictus Games; Watch

See also  President Volodymyr Zelensky appears at the Grammys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Coachella 2022 – LIVE: All the updates from the California Music Festival as day two begins

April 17, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Harry and Meghan speak at the opening of the Invictus Games | Prince Harry

April 16, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Alia Bhatt smiles as she performs a wedding ritual, Ranbir Kapoor can’t take his eyes off her in new pics

April 16, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle performed a beloved show at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

April 17, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

NASA backs off its massive rocket after failing to complete countdown test

April 17, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Denver Nuggets DeMarcus Cousins ​​kicked out after two quick technical fouls

April 17, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

Twitter’s upcoming editing feature may track tweet history

April 17, 2022 Jack Kimmons