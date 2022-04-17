PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle performed a beloved show at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle He attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on April 16. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the podium to deliver a powerful speech in which the royal couple complemented each other in their work. Meghan has reportedly introduced Prince Harry as her “wonderful husband” and founder of the event.

The couple held hands during the opening ceremony and also shared a kiss on stage. In a video of her speech, posted on Twitter by journalist Omid Scobie, Megan expressed her gratitude to the people of the Netherlands, where the Games are currently taking place, and said: “We are welcome and we have hosted the Invictus Games.”

Check out photos from the event here:

She also specifically referred to the Ukrainian team and added, “For each team, my husband and I knew there was a lot to get here physically and emotionally. Not least for the Ukrainian team, which we all stand with.”

In her introduction to Prince Harry, Markle also sweetly described him as the father of our “babies”. The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lillipet last year. The duo also has a son, Archie Harrison. Markle looked elegant at the opening ceremony as she wore an off-the-shoulder white top, navy blue-waisted trousers, and black heels. As for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex He wore a stunning gray suit with a white shirt to the big event as the duo walked the yellow carpet.

Read also: Prince Harry takes Dutch lessons, wears orange in new promo ahead of 5th Invictus Games; Watch