April 13, 2022

Photographer captures a 5-hour close-up video of the sun

Iris Pearce April 13, 2022 2 min read

A sky watcher has revealed stunning close-up shots of the sun in incredible detail.

The flaming ball was photographed by a special solar telescope for an amazing five hours.

You can even get the gases flowing out of it.

Photographer Andrew McCarthy Share the dazzling video on social media.

“There’s a party on the sun but you’re not invited,” joked the space lover.

But he cautioned others not to try to look at the sun with a telescope themselves.

“Don’t try this unless you know what you’re doing,” he wrote on Twitter.

“You’d go blind or start a fire if you pointed a telescope at the sun.”

The video has been accelerated from 1800x to 3600x, to show how things move.

It is even larger to give an idea of ​​the size against Earth – needless to say our planet is very small by comparison.

People on social media were stunned by the video.

One said “I’m fascinated by this…it’s cool…”.

Another commented, “It’s really amazing that you get this level of detail with your own budget in your own backyard.”

Scientists recently noticed a huge arc of electrified gas erupting from the sun, releasing sunlight Heading straight to the ground.

This story originally appeared the sun It is reproduced here with permission.

See also  Mysterious glass balls spotted by the Chinese rover on the moon's surface

