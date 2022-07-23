Photo gallery – Zinchenko’s first training session | Gallery | News

Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined us on a long-term contract from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old brings a wealth of experience in the Premier League and international football for our squad, making 128 appearances for Manchester City and playing 52 times for the Ukraine national team.

Alex developed through the youth academy of Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, and moved to Ufa club in Russia in 2015. After 31 matches with FC Ufa, he signed for Manchester City in June 2016, and spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, before returning to City the following season.

Left-sided player Alex, who plays comfortably in midfield and defence, has won the Premier League and the League Cup four times. He also won the FA Cup once and played in the 2021 Champions League Final.

Coach Edu said: “I am very pleased to see how we work as a team here at the club. We put a plan together early on and Oleksandr Zinchenko was the main focus of our roster. We are happy to have Alex with us now because he has the attributes that I am sure will put our team up to par. Different “.

Mikel Arteta added: “We are very happy to have Alex join us. He is a player I know well personally and continued to follow after my time at Manchester City. Alex is a quality player who gives us options and versatility. It is not only about the positions he can play but also, the diversity that gives us Him in attack and defence. Alex is a person of great human qualities and character, and I am delighted that everyone put in such a tremendous effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Alex became our fifth new signing in the men’s first team squad this pre-season. He joined Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira as newcomers to the club.

Alex has already joined the squad at our pre-season training camp in Orlando. His team number will be announced in due course.

Everyone at Arsenal would welcome Alex and his family to the club.

The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.