Phillies sack Joe Girardi: Manager Rob Thompson replaced after Philadelphia have lost 12 of their last 17 games

at 22-29, Philadelphia Phyllis It’s had its worst start since its inception in 2017, and manager Joe Girardi has cost his job. The Felice announced on Friday that they had relieved Gerardi of his duties. Training assistant Bobby Meacham has also been let go. Bench coach Rob Thompson will serve as interim manager and QA coach Mike Calletry has been promoted to bench coach.

“It’s been a frustrating season for us to this point, as we feel our club has not lived up to its capabilities,” Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations, said in a statement. “While we all share the responsibility for our shortcomings, I felt that change was needed and that a new voice at the club would give us the best chance to turn things around. I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and knowledge of our club, is the right man to lead us. to move forward.”

Earlier this week, Gerardi, who led Velez to a record 132-141 in two seasons plus two months as manager, He told reporters that he was not interested in his job security despite the team’s poor performance. The Phillies have lost 12 of their last 17 games, including several heartbreakers in the late innings. They are 12 games behind first place New York Mets In NL East.

“I don’t worry about my job,” Gerardi said. “I never worry about my job. I don’t worry about my job. I have to do my job. It’s work as a manager. I don’t worry about that.”

The Phillies haven’t gone beyond the season since 2011 – they have the longest dry spell in the National League after a dry season – and are currently behind in third and final place, despite having five teams ahead of them in the National League. arrangement. The Phillies have a worse record than Pittsburgh Pirates (22-27) The same record as Chicago Cubs (22-29).

Philadelphia’s roster is a jumble of mismatched parts, including several players whose top position is DH (Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber), a poor midfield, no real quarterback, and a shaky base. Girardi didn’t put this list together, although he didn’t double what he got either. It has been scrutinized for its recent use of Bullpen in particular.

Girardi, 57, has a career management track record of 1,120-935 (.545) that also includes breaks with-Florida Marlins (2006) and New York Yankees (2008-17). If Dombrowski’s line about needing a “new voice at the club” sounds familiar, it’s because Yankees general manager Brian Cashman offered a similar reason when explaining his decision to part with Gerardi in 2017.

Of course, this “new voice” would be Thompson, a longtime confidant of Gerardi and a member of his coaching staff throughout his time with the Yankees. Thompson is a baseball player who has held various coaching and front office positions. Velez says he will serve as interim team manager until the end of the 2022 season.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity and appreciate the confidence Dave has shown in me,” Thompson said in a statement. Having said that, it is an emotional day for me, having worked closely with Joe for many years. This has been my home now for the past five years and I care deeply about this franchise, this city, our players, coaches, staff and fans. I am ready to lead this team. I look forward to working and rectifying this situation.”

The Feliz had a day off on Thursday. They opened a three-game streak at home against Mike Trout, who grew up near Philadelphia, and the rest of Los Angeles Angels On Friday night.