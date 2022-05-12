Phil Spencer’s response to Starfield and Redfall Delay: ‘We hear the comments’

news that Redvale And starfield It was pushed back to 2023 causing waves this morning, not least because it was expected to be major support releases for Xbox this holiday season. Since then, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has taken to Twitter To respond, acknowledging fans’ disappointment while also saying that “quality is expected to be consistently delivered” and that Xbox “hears feedback.”

Spencer’s tweet reads, “These decisions are tough for the teams making the games and our fans. While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they’re ready, we’re hearing feedback. We are expected to deliver quality and consistency, and we’ll continue to work to better meet those expectations.”

Starfield was originally set for November 2022, as it was expected to be one of the biggest Xbox games of the year. He and Redfall will join other high-profile exclusives like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 next year.

The initial delay announcement also says we’ll see a “first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon,” which could indicate the Xbox/Bethesda Summer Showcase on June 12.

When it finally comes out, it will be the first major look fans get at either game. So far, no gameplay has been released for either, though Bethesda has provided a number of glimpses into Starfield – from the game’s bot companion to the variations in the game.

So far, no official dates have been set for Starfield or Redfall, but the current expected timeframe for both is the first half of 2023.

