Phil Mickelson Receives $6 Million Bonus From ‘Greedy’ PGA Tour

Just weeks after comments surfaced in which Phil Mickelson said he was involved with human rights abusers About “hateful greed” on the PGA Tour, The PGA Tour awarded Mickelson a bounty of $6 million.

Mickelson received the award for placing second in the first annual Player Impact on Tour program, which rewards players for their ability to connect with fans. Tiger Woods has won the first prize of $8 million, the tour announced Wednesday morning. The program apparently began in response to the Saudi Golf League, growing its value from $40 million to $50 million in 2022.

The money will come as a windfall for Mickelson, who Shepherds have been bleeding recently. Workday, KPMG and Amstel Light have all terminated their relationships with the six-time main winner, while Callaway Golf has temporarily suspended their relationship. American Express also happened Drop Mickelson as host.

Phil Mickelson is receiving a $6 million PGA Tour bonus, weeks after accusing the tour of “hateful greed.” AP

Mickelson told golf writer Alan Shipnock that he was at least considering bypassing the Saudi regime’s human rights record because of the involvement with them. It was a way to squeeze the round.

“They’re scary moms—to share,” Mickelson said. We know they were killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. record Jamal] Khashoggi has an appalling human rights record. They execute people there for being gay. Knowing all this, why am I even thinking about it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour works.”

The backlash to Mickelson’s comments was swift and immediate, as other golfers turned away from the Saudi League. Rory McIlroy calls Mickelsonnaive, selfish, arrogant, ignorant

Tiger Woods (left) finished ahead of Phil Mickelson (r) in the first place PIP award of $8 million. Getty Images of the match

Mickelson A long statement was issued After Shipnuck made his comments public, he apologized and claimed the conversation was unpublishable, which Shipnuck said was false.

The 51-year-old also said he plans to stop playing golf. It is unclear when Mickelson plans to return to the course.

Mickelson claimed in December That he won the inaugural PIP award, which turned out to be bogus.