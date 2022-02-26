Phil Mickelson loses two more sponsors after controversial Saudi comments

Phil Mickelson continues to face the consequences Controversial Comments About the PGA Tour and a Proposed Dissident League with Saudi Support.

The six-time main champ lost two more on Friday – Callaway Golf and Workday.

Workday told Golf Digest early Friday that he was severing ties with Mickelson, and Callaway later announced her decision to end her relationship with 51-year-old Mickelson, becoming the fourth longtime partner to distance himself from him in the past week.

Mickelson has enjoyed a 17-year partnership with Callaway, and in 2017, they agreed to extend that partnership for the remainder of his football career.

“Callaway does not condone Phil Mickelson’s comments and we are deeply disappointed in his choice of words – they in no way reflect our values ​​or what we stand for as a company,” the company said in a statement. “Phil has apologized We know that he regrets the way he has dealt with recent events. We understand his desire to take some time away from the game and we respect that decision. At this time, we have agreed to pause our partnership and will re-evaluate our ongoing relationship at a later time.”

Earlier this week, KPMG and Amstel Light announced the termination of their partnership with Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson AP

Golf writer Alan Shipnock, whose biography on Mickelson is due to be published in May, revealed Mickelson’s comments explaining his decision to partner with the Saudi-backed league that would rival the PGA Tour. In his interpretation, Mickelson argued that a new league was necessary – despite the appalling human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia – in order to reshape the golf landscape.

“They’re scary moms—to share,” Mickelson said. We know they were killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi has an appalling human rights record. They execute people there for being gay. Knowing all this, why am I even thinking about it? Because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour works.”

Mickelson explained that the tour bolstered its participants and restricted golfers’ financial earning potential, accusing them of “hateful greed.” He suggested that the Saudi League would give players more freedom, power and potential gains.

Mickelson has since apologized for the comments and accused Shipnuck of linking to “unofficial comments being shared out of context and without my consent.”

Amid the controversy, Mickelson has taken time away from golf.