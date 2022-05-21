PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Rory McIlroy in the mix after Tiger Woods cuts

Follow all the action as Will Zalatoris takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the PGA Championship.
The 25-year-old American followed an opening round of 66 with 65 on Friday as he was trying to win his first major title. He will be paired with Mito Pereira in the latter group, who has never cut in a major tournament. There is a crowded field behind them that includes Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irish failed to build on his impressive start and picked up a single card over 71 yesterday and is now sitting five shots off the lead.
Tiger Woods once again showed an extraordinary mettle to avoid a cut after Round 69, although his hopes for a major victory No. 16 are now outdated. There are several notable names that have failed to make this reduction, including World Champion No. 1 and Masters Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. “Definitely disappointed,” Scheffler said. “I am disappointed too. It is never fun to lose any pieces. I want to be able to play the weekend and try to get rid of it as hard as I can. I just haven’t had this week.”
PGA Championship: Upcoming tee times
16:00 K Bradley (US), H Varner III (US)
16:10 B. Kupka (US), J. Kokrak (US)
16:20 KH Lee (COR), S-Lori (ER)
16:30 J. Rose (Eng), L. Griffin (US)
16:40 McCarthy (US), J. Spieth (US)
16:50 Ex Chaveli (US), Tea Viano (US)
17:00 A Wise (US), R MacIntyre (Sco)
17:10 T Fleetwood (Eng), L Herbert (Australia)
17:20 R Fox (New Zealand), R Fowler (US)
17:30 B Hosler (US), T-Hog (US)
17:40 A Arnaus (spa), in Hovland (nor)
17:50 C Tringale (US), S Power (Ire)
18:00 B Reed (US), Kna (US)
18:10 B Wiesberger (Aut), M Homa (US)
18:20 T Guch (US), J. Nieman (Che)
18:30 S Burns (US), J Woodland (US)
18:40 C Smith (Australia), C Young (US)
18:50 T Hutton (Eng), M Kochhar (US)
19:10 S Cink (US), C Kirk (US)
19:20 Dee Riley (US), M. Fitzpatrick (Eng)
19:30 R McIlroy (NY), Anser (Mix)
19:40 J. Thomas (US), B Watson (US)
19:50 W. Zalatores (US), M. Pereira (Che)
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 16:11
PGA Championship
He scrambled up and down with Woods in fifth. His drive found himself among the fans on the left of the lane and forced him to back off. From the lane, his approach drifted left and short. But a well-controlled knockout across the green set up his counterpart.
Beyond that, Webb Simpson made a quick start with the Birds in third and fourth.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 16:10
PGA Championship
Woods within five feet of the fourth! Nice approach, right in the middle of the green.
Oh no… but the lips that are placed around the back. The bird looked inevitable, but it has remained at +1 for the day.
Ironically, his playing partner, Sean Norris, was the one making a birdie – despite the scramble from the creek bank to the back of the green.
He made the bird out of 40 feet – what three!
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 15:52
PGA Championship
Morikawa is pretty close to fifth at 10ft, as he looks to get back to a tie on his tour. Woods reached the leading edge of a third of a triple in two shots but left his birdie high. He moved on to the fourth and found the right path.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 15:48
PGA Championship
Seven major championships have been held in the Southern Hills, the most recent of which was the 2007 PGA Championship won by Tiger Woods.
On all seven occasions, the winner will either lead or co-lead midway, so Will Zalatoris will have history on his side when he tops the midfield list later tonight.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 15:30
PGA Championship
Woods gives himself a fighting chance of saving with a nice fade around the tree to the left of the fairway to roll it into the green – but the knockout stops a short foot away, so if left to tap the stealth five.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 15:27
PGA Championship
But it comes with a splash of woods per second. Having equalized, his level 4 long lead failed to hold the burn making its way through the corridor.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 15:16
PGA Championship
A daring shot for Woods at the start! After hitting the leading edge of the green as he approached the green, his third shot left him 13 feet away. However, he rolled it into the hole to stay at +4.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 15:13
PGA Championship
Woods’ introduction includes his four PGA Championships, and he begins driving to the left of the fairway.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 15:01
PGA Championship
Colin Morikawa starts his run with a ghost at the start to slide further down the leaderboard at +5.
Woods is close to the first tee now. South Africa’s Sean Norris has the unenviable honor/mission to play alongside him today.
Jimmy BraidwoodMay 21 2022 14:56
