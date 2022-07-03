Peter goes to India

All roads to Petro Martin lead to India. Or so it seems. The Málaga-based striker is one step away from leaving for Odisha, the club that wanted to take him last season, having signed his renewal with Nastik until 2023. Therefore, the Grana club had full faith in the attacker. Over 180,000 euros for Lleida Esportiu in 2019. Highest total before an important goal-scoring background: 16 goals in his single season at the Camp d’Sports.

Despite the fact that things didn’t work out for him in his first two seasons at the Nou Estadi (10 goals in two seasons), his good performances in the 2021/22 pre-season convinced the team that he could improve. That wasn’t the case, and in the winter transfer window, after going 15 games (5 of them as a starter) without scoring a single goal in a Grana shirt, he went on loan to Atletico Sanluquino.

They weren’t done detonating their scoring dynamite at Sanlúcar de Barrameda either. The two goals were all his haul in 14 games played (11 as a starter).

After completing his loan, the footballer will return to Tarragona to join pre-season training sessions starting on July 18 and complete the remaining year of his contract. However, Malaga-based striker Raul Agné is not part of Agne’s plans. The coach is counting on Pablo Fernandez – the only attacker of the four to complete a continuing course at the Tarragona discipline – and Lupu, who returns from a loan at Numancia, and hopes to add two points in this market.

Due to the salary, it is not easy to see Pedro leave, but the arrival of Odisha from the Indian Super League will make the operation easier for the attacker from Malaga.

Pedro Martin is the request of Joseph Komba, the current coach of the Indian team and who replaced Kiko Ramirez on the bench last season. The Ambosta-based coach already had a first leg at the team in 2018/20 and has now returned to a company with sports consultancy David Villa’s company DV7, with whom Kompaw maintains a close relationship. Pedro Martin is among the targets to strengthen the squad. The Bay of Bengal needed a goalscorer and saw the profile of the match in the form of Pedro.

If India’s proposal last year failed to convince the Malaga native, everything points to him getting a ‘yes’ from the footballer this time.