Pete Davidson spends a Wild Boys night with Scott Disick

Pete Davidson fits perfectly in Kim Kardashian’s inner circle.

The “Saturday Night Live” star stopped by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick on Saturday — and took to his Instagram story to document their “unruly” evening.

Davidson, 28, posted a video of Disick, 38, and two other friends showing “The King of Comedy” on TV.

At the end of the video, the comedian turns the camera to show fans that he’s the only one still awake.

“It was a wild Boyz night,” he joked in the caption, adding emojis for four beds.

Meanwhile, Kim, 41, has been busy Celebrating the launch of Skims pop-up store and swimwear line In Miami with Khloe Kardashian.

The reality star flaunted her iconic curves in a silver bodice and matching leggings, while Khloe opted for a sparkly blue mesh mini dress.

Pete Davidson seemed less than excited about his not-so-“unruly” evening with Scott Disick. Instagram / @letthelordbewithyou

The outing came just days after Kim Flowed on how “cute” She and Davidson during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“I have the most beautiful pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute,’ but then, I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t post too much, just give a glimpse,” DeGeneres, 64, said she “went for it” with Davidson.

“You feel good. I think it’s just in life, no matter what, I encourage my friends and the people I love just to be happy, and I went for it. I went for it, and you know what? I’m in my forties, like, f– k it – sorry – just go for it, find your happiness.”

Davidson and Disick hooked up during a movie night with two other male friends. Instagram / @letthelordbewithyou

Kim also revealed during her session with DeGeneres that Davidson recently Permanently put the “Kim” tag on his chest.

“He has quite a few tattoos, and some really nice tattoos that he’s got,” she added. “My favorite…says,” My girl is a lawyer.’ “

Kardashian, who was recently Declare one legalAnd the I filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. The two share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.