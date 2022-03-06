Peta Murgatroyd remembers the emotional meeting with her husband Maxim Chmerkovsky

Peta Murgatroyd recalls the emotional reunion she had with husband Maxim Chmerkovsky when he returned home this week after being stranded in his native Ukraine.

I never hugged him so hard. The 35-year-old professional dancer said in an Instagram post on Saturday, shivering and forever grateful.

Murgatroyd also expressed her devastation by the Russian invasion and how it was Funds will be raised for Ukrainian refugees and citizens.

Murgatroyd began her statement by expressing her surprise at the scale of the crisis.

“I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we watch on our TVs was a reality in 2022,” she stated.

Then she spoke of the day Chmerkovsky, 42, returned home safely, and noted that their experience with the conflict changed them for life.

Reunion: 'I've never hugged him so hard. Trembling and forever grateful," the 35-year-old professional dancer wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday; Peta and Maxim pictured

Murgatroyd then indicated that she and her husband would continue to support those affected by the conflict for the remainder of the conflict.

Although maksimc has returned home, this does not mean that we are not continuing our efforts to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees. We have big plans in store and our only focus is on this war.

The professional dancer then blamed the conflict on Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed that the world viewed him as the main aggressor to the war.

“If there is one good thing that will come out of Putin’s war (and yes, I call it his, because I know he does not represent the entire Russian nation as a whole)… it is that the world has united against this piece of the picture *** Putin. The whole planet is against Evil and God willing it will be destroyed.

“Note: I can go on and on about how he should have died, but I’ll spare you the shocking details,” she added.

Murgatroyd went on to thank fans who gave her advice and expressed concern about her husband.

‘I thank you from the bottom of my soul for all the support and the constant flow of love. I see everything and I am forever grateful. Xo, I wrote.

Grateful: Murgatroyd continued to thank the fans who gave her advice and made their concerns about her husband known.

The professional dancer concluded her letter by writing: “Glory to Ukraine.”

Murgatroyd also included two photos with her post, the first of which showed her hugging Chmerkovsky after he got home.

The second shot showed her husband spending some quality time with their five-year-old son, Shay.

The dancer returned home to Los Angeles last Wednesday, and his wife met him at LAX.

The performer was in his home country while working on a Ukrainian version of Dancing With The Stars.

After Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Chmerkovskiy began sharing updates of the conflict on his Instagram account, telling his followers about the hardships the country’s citizens are facing.