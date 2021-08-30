Peruvian avocados are integrated into the Indian market economy

The Peruvian Promotion Authority for Export and Tourism (Promperú) specializes in Peruvian avocados as they are gaining popularity in the Indian market ensuring their high nutritional value and the presence of selected importers of this product to grow quickly and smoothly.

Although the epidemic has shrunk the Indian economy, the market has not been affected by its consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Fruit and vegetable distribution centers have not stopped working, making most of the fruits and vegetables available in the market, including butter. Similarly, sales through the channel Realism They were popularized.

According to Promperú’s Business Office in India, they show encouraging results, with eight Peruvian companies exporting avocados to the country for a total of US $ 507,286 between January and June 2021, indicating 162% growth over the same period in 2020.

Similarly, in the first six months of last year, five Peruvian exporters shipped avocados for $ 193,326.

Export of butter

The results of Peruvian butter exports to the Indian market in the first half of this year were very favorable for Peruvian exporters who wanted to introduce this superfood with these exports.

Thus, these exports maintained steady growth, from $ 182,018 recorded in the January-June 2018 period to $ 507,286 in the same period of 2021. This is an increase of 41% over the last four years.

According to the International Business Intelligence Agency (Mintel), this expansion in 2021 will be driven by new changes in consumer behavior, affecting food purchases such as natural, organic products, products high in protein, vitamins, high fiber content, and contributing to your fruit. / Vegetable intake, fair trade consumption and organic foods, among other things.

The most widely distributed variety in this market is Haas Avocado, the main destinations are Delhi and Mumbai, in air exports, and Nava Sheva for seafaring.

Market Good food taster Its current value in India is $ 1.3 trillion and is growing at a rate of 20% annually; Its food market is the sixth largest in the world.