Peru-India FTA: Most Important Sectors to Focus on Agreement | mincetur | mypes | Medicines | Clothing | economy

The latter country, now considered the world’s most populous country, began negotiations in 2018 but stalled in 2019. Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Minnesota), however, said it was “resuming negotiations”.

“We are focused on maintaining the 0% tariff we already have with Hong Kong, but without a trade agreement, the country will vary unilaterally. India A feasibility study was done a few years ago, but was shelved due to the pandemic. We are relaunching the process to see how it will proceed,” announced Foreign Trade Deputy Minister Theresa Mera.

In this regard, Mincetour President Juan Carlos Mathews had already mentioned last Monday Mipes have sent their observations to some of the negotiating points.

For some associations consulted by gestion.pe, the route for at least three items must be entered in the so-called “black list”, which was done during the negotiations. FTA with USA.

Medicines and cotton

India is a leading manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceuticals in the world market. “You can walk into a pharmacy in Peru and 50% of the medicine is from India,” says Jose Enrique. Silva, Chairman National Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (NAPA)Adipan)

According to official data, of the total imports by Peru to India, the chemical sector accounted for 26% of the pharmaceuticals segment, which rose from nearly US$41 million in 2017 to US$106 million at the end of the year. . Only in 2021 MedicinesDespite a 12% decline compared to 2020, purchases in the aforementioned period increased almost fivefold to reach USD 91 million.

For Adifan, which participated only as an outsider in the negotiating round, the chapter on drugs should be blacklisted to protect intellectual property rights.

“We still need to make progress in the protection of patents in Peru, we have not yet reached the correct interpretation of pharmaceutical patents. In the country, the monopoly period is extended only as long as new chemical companies, that is, only the therapeutic innovation is protected and not the created molecules, which must be protected, otherwise, you will disappear.” Condemn. National industry,” he said.

In a recent case, on May 11, the government passed Law no. 31738 issued a law that would amend, among other things, drug products for the treatment of cancer to be registered in health registries from any country with high health surveillance. To receive your health record in Peru within a maximum of 45 days, subject to positive administrative peace. “What happened to Peruvian products? This is a problem that needs to be solved before the few companies that remain with a contract without adequate valuation disappear”, He told gestion.pe

The second most sensitive sector for an FTA with an Asian country is textiles and clothing. In the first three months of 2023, India has established itself as the second largest supplier of garments to Peru. With a 10% share (58,000 tonnes in the first quarter of the year), China is followed by Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Ana Maria Chojuanga, president of the Peruvian SME Association, who insists they were not invited to the first round of talks with India, points again to some of the methods used with the US to protect the national industry.

“We created the Andean Mipaim Forum, which brings together small companies, and we reviewed seven thousand tariff items, some of which are blacklisted, which the United States cannot enter because they affect national production,” he proposed. Chokhuang affirms that the textile and clothing sector is very sensitive due to the situation that the main commercial complex of Kamarra is passing through today, but another reason is that other agreements such as the FTA with China do not have the application of protection.

In 2021, textile exports from India to Peru are expected to exceed US$255 million, a growth of 35% over the previous year. Entering the national territory through more than 600 Peruvian companies are cotton threads and yarns, which began to take off in Peru after the demand for textiles in the United States increased.

India will be the second supplier of textiles to Peru by 2021. Source: mincetour

Footwear

Production National footwear According to the National Society of Industries (SNI), it has experienced five consecutive months of decline at the end of March 2023; In contrast, imports from India accelerated to 47% in 2021.

Antonio Castillo, SNI’s manager of economic arenas, indicated that the exit was necessary to mitigate the impact on the industry. , is to withdraw that chapter from negotiations, as Chile has done with other products. Another option is to apply the tariff imposed on textile products from China (Peru used an 11% rate for clothing).

“The textile, footwear and pharmaceutical sectors are concentrated intensive employment generators. If this is affected, informal employment will increase and the level of poverty will rise. We are not opposed. FTAWe believe that the agreement with India is important because other sectors are going to benefit, but always with the active participation of Mipes, who we know about the industry,” concluded Ana Maria Chochuanga.