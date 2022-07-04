July 4, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Pax, Serge Ibaka agree to a one-year deal

Pax, Serge Ibaka agree to a one-year deal

Teri Riley July 4, 2022 1 min read

Free agent big guy Serge Ibaka have agreed to re-sign with dollars On a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link).

Ibaka, 32, traded from Clippers to Bucks on the 2022 trading deadline and appeared in 19 regular season games for Milwaukee down the stretch, averaging 7.0 PPG and 5.3 RPG with a 0.519/.351/.800 shooting line at 17.8 mpg. It was not part of the team’s playoff tournament.

Ibaka is a three-time All-Defensive player who captained the NBA in every game in 2012 and 2013 and was a key member of the 2019 Raptors Championship Team.

However, comeback issues have slowed him down somewhat in recent years – he underwent surgery in 2021 and didn’t look like his old self upon his return.

While the terms of Ibaka’s new deal are not yet known, the Bucks appear confident he can be a useful deep piece in the frontal area now that he has been removed for another year from the action on his back.

Ibaka is the fifth free agent to agree to the Bucks’ terms in the past few days, and joins Bobby PortezAnd the Joe EngelsAnd the Jevon CarterAnd the Wesley Matthews. Milwaukee also has eight players on current guaranteed contracts, with a first player Margon Beauchamp group to join that group.

