Licorice Pizza manager Paul Thomas Anderson revealed at the 74th Directors Guild of America Awards that two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn has tested positive for COVID-19 after his trip to war-torn Ukraine.

“Shawn test positive for Covid,” announce The 51-year-old director who laughed at the industry crowd at The Beverly Hilton.

It’s kind of crazy considering what he’s done for all of us. [It’s like] A World War I veteran returns home, skips a step. So, it’s hard not to be here.

It is a pleasure to work with him and all the actors. It’s the best part of this job for all of us… and I’m so grateful to be here.

Paul was referring – not to Ukraine – but to the tireless humanitarian work of the 61-year-old as co-founder of CORE, a crisis response organization that managed 2.6M Covid vaccines and 6.3M Covid tests.

Last summer, Shun and co-founder Ahn Young Lee were also the name of the thing Variety’s Philanthropists of the Year for their work with CORE, which was originally formed in 2010 in the wake of the massive 7.0 earthquake in Haiti.

