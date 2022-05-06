Passionate about gaming or the occasional one, the OnePlus 10R 5G is the MVP you just can’t skip!

OnePlus is one of the most respected smartphone brands in the country. From the quality of the hardware used to its lag-free software optimization to its price hype, the brand understands the pulse of the Indian market and what people really want. And for a long time, the market wanted a smartphone that was not only stylish and modern but also packed with gaming features to the brim. Due to the huge buzz in the smartphone gaming industry, there is a huge demand for a sharp looking gaming smartphone; This is where OnePlus comes in. Recently launched and much talked about OnePlus smartphone, OnePlus 10R has finally arrived in India. Looking at its specifications and design, it is safe to say that the OnePlus 10R 5G is an exceptional gaming smartphone with a minimalist design. Let’s dig deep to see what makes this smartphone a gaming beast.

The screen is one of the first things that gamers look for in a gaming smartphone. Not only should the screen be big enough, it should also have a fast refresh rate and faster touch response time. On this front, the OnePlus 10R 5G emerges as the winner. The OnePlus 10R features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the screen has a maximum touch response rate of 1000Hz, which makes gaming a seamless experience. In terms of display quality, the smartphone has an HDR10+ certified display, which delivers richer and deeper colors across supported platforms. To help you get longer gaming sessions on the OnePlus 10R 5G, the 120Hz display can be set between 120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz depending on the content being consumed. The variable refresh rate helps conserve battery life which results in longer hours of gaming.

Gaming smartphones carry a launcher for being too flashy for the average gamer. RGB lights and glossy design may be preferred by professional gamers, but many users want stylish looking gaming smartphones. This was a whole new area to explore for OnePlus. But with a new design language that’s more advanced than previous OnePlus R devices, the OnePlus 10R takes OnePlus’ design philosophy to the next level. The smartphone design is unified and elegant. The back features a nano-level dot matrix arrangement that ensures strong fingerprint resistance making it ideal for gaming.

The OnePlus 10R has flat sides, highlighting its 8.17mm slim profile. This provides an improved grip, which comes in handy, especially during those long hours of gaming when holding the device horizontally. The smartphone comes in two colors – Sierra Black and Forest Green. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Gaming smartphones are all about performance



MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX Chipset: While the exterior of the OnePlus 10R makes it a unique gaming smartphone, what makes it a gaming device is the interior. She is solid! The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset. The unique, dedicated and exclusive 5G Octa-core chipset delivers speeds of up to 2.85GHz. When it comes to gaming, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX further improves gaming performance with a 20% GPU performance compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 8000, along with a 25% improvement in power efficiency compared to previous MediaTek Dimensity chips. Moreover, the MediaTek processor gets AI support thanks to the MediaTek APU 580, which is a dedicated AI processor. This improves AI performance by up to 80%.

3D passive cooling system: Several smartphone gamers have complained about the device overheating, resulting in a mediocre gaming experience. But OnePlus is taking the game to a whole new level with the 10R by including the 3D passive cooling system. This is OnePlus’ largest and most advanced cooling system built into a smartphone. This hardware-level inclusion of the cooling system makes daily use more comfortable. Helps keep cool and boost performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset.



HyperBoost Game Engine: On the software front, the OnePlus 10R enhances the gaming experience by including the HyperBoost game engine. This unique game engine unlocks powerful gaming features on OnePlus 10R. With this engine, you can unlock the General Performance Adapter (GPA) framework installer that is designed to deliver a more stable and responsive gaming experience. This feature reduces frame rate fluctuation when gaming for a smoother experience. GPA Frame Stabilizer monitors system performance in real time and uses an AI processor to adjust the load between the CPU and GPU. This helps maintain the frame rate while gaming.

RAM and Storage: To store loads of games and play them without a hitch, the OnePlus 10R features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 high-speed flash storage for an uninterrupted experience.

Changing the rules of the game in charging a smartphone



Gaming and design aside, what really makes this offering from OnePus unique is the battery experience you will get with it. OnePlus 10R comes with a 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition that offers the fastest charging experience available in the market. According to the brand, the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition can boost the power of the OnePlus 10R’s large 4,500mAh battery from 1-30% in 3 minutes. Fast charging technology takes only 17 minutes to fully charge the device. With this, you really don’t have to stay connected to the wall charger for much longer, especially while gaming.

Everything else is amazing about the OnePlus 10R



The smartphone comes with a 50MP triple rear camera on the back, and the primary sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter. This is backed up by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree field of view and a dedicated 2MP macro camera for those close-up shots. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The camera has interesting features such as Nightscape, Super Macro, and UltraShot HDR. It can shoot 4K video at 30fps and 1080p video at 30/60fps. To unlock the device, it has an in-screen fingerprint sensor. With OxygenOS 12.1 on board, the OnePlus 10R delivers a clean Android experience that lets you have features centered around work, rest, and play. According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 10R will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

So, if you’ve been longing for a OnePlus device that’s more advanced when it comes to gaming and looks amazing, bring your OnePlus 10R home today. The smartphone is available on Amazon India and OnePlus.in.

