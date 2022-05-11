May 11, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Part of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs may have been found in amber

Part of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs may have been found in amber

Iris Pearce May 11, 2022 6 min read

It is one of many astonishing discoveries at a unique fossil site in Hell Creek Formation in North Dakota that has preserved the remains of the catastrophic moment that ended the age of the dinosaurs – a turning point in the planet’s history.

fossils Discovered there include fish that sucked in explosive debris during The hit, a tortoise impaled with a stick and a leg, probably belonged to a dinosaur that witnessed the asteroid collision.

DePalma, a graduate researcher at the University of Manchester in the UK and assistant professor in the Department of Geosciences at Florida Atlantic University, first began working on Tanis, as the fossil site is known, in 2012.

The exposed and dusty plains contrast starkly With What the site would have looked like at the end of the Cretaceous period. At that time, the American Midwest It was a swampy rainforest, and an inland sea that has since disappeared—known as the Western Inland Seaway—runs all the way from what is now the Gulf of Mexico to Canada.

Tanis is more than 2,000 miles from the Chicxulub impact crater left by the asteroid that struck off the coast of Mexico, but initial discoveries made at the site convinced de Palma that it provided rare evidence of what led to the end of the age of the dinosaurs.

The site is home to thousands of well-preserved fish fossils that de Palma believes were buried alive by sediment displaced when a huge mass of water released by the asteroid strike moved over the Inland Seaway. Unlike a tsunami, which can take hours to reach land after an earthquake at sea, these moving bodies of water, known as an earthquake, rose immediately after the massive asteroid crashed into the sea.

He’s sure the fish died within an hour of the asteroid impact, not the result of massive wildfires or the nuclear winter that came in the days and months that followed. That’s because “shock balls” — tiny bits of molten rock that were thrown from the crater into space where it crystallized into a glass-like substance — were found in fish gills. The analysis of fish fossils also revealed the asteroid hit in the spring.

“Piece by piece of evidence began to pile up and change the story,” de Palma said. “It was a series of clues like the Sherlock Holmes investigation.”

See also  Scientists think they may have found the oldest life on Earth - 4.2 billion years old

“It gives a real-time story of what happens right after the impact and you end up having such a rich resource for scientific research.”

The asteroid that killed the dinosaurs hit in the spring

Many of the recent discoveries revealed in the documentary have not been published in scientific journals.

Although it is “conventional” for new scientific claims to be subject to peer review before they are revealed on television, several other paleontologists have acknowledged that the site Fossils truly represent the “last day” of the dinosaurs.

“Some experts said ‘OK, it could be the next day or a month ago…but I prefer the simpler explanation, which is that it really documents the day the asteroid hit Mexico,'” he said via email.

A tip belonging to Thescelosaurus, a small plant-eating dinosaur, was excavated from the Tanis fossil site in North Dakota. The creature may have witnessed the asteroid that ended the age of the dinosaurs.

cosmic origin

most glass The effect of the balls that first revealed fingerprints The asteroid impact on DePalma has been preserved as a mud as a result of geological processes over millions of years. However, DePalma and his collaborators also found some pellets that fell in tree resin to the surface of a tree trunk on that fateful day and were preserved in amber.

“In that amber, we identified a number of balls that were basically frozen over time, because, just like an insect in perfectly preserved amber, when they got into these amber balls, the water couldn’t get into the mud, and they are perfectly preserved.”

It’s “like getting a sample vial, going back in time and getting a sample from an impact site and then saving it for science,” DePalma She said.

They were able to locate a number of small, unmolten rock fragments inside the glass spheres. Most of these small rock fragments are rich in calcium — most likely from limestone under the Yucatan Peninsula, de Palma said.

Shown here is amber with a possible piece of the asteroid inside.

“But two of those were very different in composition. You had elevations in chromium, nickel and some other elements that are only common in meteorites and those fragments based on our initial analysis… are almost certainly of cosmic origin.”

DePalma said they hope to be able to confirm where the asteroid might come from and where it might be — efforts that have caught the attention of NASA; de Palma present results Last month at the agency Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

said Jim Garvin, chief scientist at Goddard, who has studied collision crashes on Earth and Mars.

See also  SpaceX's new Dragon capsule bears the name 'Freedom'

Searching for buried amber spherules have not been published in a refereed journal. During peer review, scientists give rigorous notes about each other’s work to ensure it stands up to scrutiny. DePalma said to peer review A paper on the preliminary results will be published “in the coming months”.

dinosaur leg

An exceptionally preserved dinosaur leg with patchy skin is another discovery from the Tanis site that was featured in the documentary, which first aired in the UK in April, and has racked up the limelight in the paleontologist.

The fossil of the leg of Thescelosaurus after it was excavated.

Very few fossils from the Cretaceous period have been found in the upper rocks of the geological record, and it is possible that the tip — which belonged to Thescelosaurus, a small plant-eating dinosaur discovered by DePalma and his colleagues — would have died on the same day the asteroid impacted. Preservation of soft tissues such as skin indicates that her body did not have any time to decompose before it was buried in the sediment.

“The only two scenarios supported here are that he died during the surge or that he died just before (the asteroid strike) but it’s so close in time that it didn’t really have time to disintegrate. That’s not something that died years ago and then paraphrased. This doesn’t happen with soft tissues. Like this “.

Detailed analysis of dinosaur leg bones can shed light on conditions before the impact.

The egg of a pterosaur discovered in Tanis is the only one found in North America.

Other fascinating finds from the site include a fossilized pterosaur egg, the first egg found in North America. It appears that the eggs of the giant flying reptiles were as soft as the eggs of many reptiles today. A petrified turtle with a wooden stick across its body is evidence that the creature was impaled during the wave of water released by the asteroid impact.

See also  NASA and SpaceX Delay Crew-4 launch to the International Space Station

Not only does the work done at Tanis bring to light the astonishing details of what happened on the day the asteroid hit, it also provides great insight into In an event that caused a mass extinction and how that extinction occurred later. DePalma hopes this provides a framework for thinking about today’s climate crisis.

“The fossil record gives us a window into the details of the global threat and the response of living organisms on Earth to this threat,” de Palma said. “It gives us…a crystal ball that looks back in time and enables us to apply that to today’s ecological and ecological crisis.”

“This is amazing, but it’s also beneficial to us. Because by studying this event in more detail, we can be better prepared to take care of our world right now.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

NASA icon discovers traces of the massive Tonga volcanic eruption in space

May 11, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

A “mixed” sunspot has just released a huge solar flare

May 11, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Black hole hunters take a look at the center of the Milky Way

May 10, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

6 min read

Part of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs may have been found in amber

May 11, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Former Basketball Hall of Fame and No. 1 Bob Lanier has died at the age of 73

May 11, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Nintendo Switch sees first big price drop in US

May 11, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

Sherine Abu Aqla: Al-Jazeera journalist was shot dead in the West Bank | News of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

May 11, 2022 Louie Daves