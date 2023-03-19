March 20, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Pancho Saavedra announces the new season of “Socios por el mundo” – Publimetro Chile

Byron Rodgers March 19, 2023 3 min read

Francisco “Panjo” Saavetra on Wednesday gave details on what the second season of “Socios Por El Mundo” will premiere on Thursday, March 9 on Channel 13 screens (after T13 Central). The entertainer points out that his time in India was quite a shock for the Asian giant due to the huge cultural differences with Chile.

“We recorded 70 days of ‘Socios Por El Mundo’ where we toured India, Japan, Thailand and Uganda. Unlike Season 1 (where they visited Morocco, Spain, Italy and Egypt), the environments here are very different and the experiences we live. . Nothing like the other. What happened to us was very different.” Luksic pointed to the face of the family-controlled Signal, who will again share the scene with actor George Zabaleta in this new cycle of shows, with whom he will show poverty in Uganda or Indian crematoriums.

It is an unforgettable adventure and is more intense and nuclear than the previous one.

Francisco “Pancho” Saavetra

“(The journey involved) staying in a burning forest in India until reaching the abandoned country of Uganda. It is as if the world has forgotten Africa and the world has forgotten the dire poverty in Africa. We have been in places where we have never met Chile, you can only drink bottled water, you have to cover your mouth and be careful when showering”, A still shocked Saavedra agrees.

See also  India surprises Argentina 'Lions', Spain looks at quarters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

India and Brazil, in Search of Strategic Ambiguity by Cristina Manzano

March 20, 2023 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Criticism rained on Juanes’ wife, Karen Martinez, during her visit to India

March 19, 2023 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Mexican association sends 200 tigers to India to prevent extinction

March 19, 2023 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

1 min read

He was the owner of the theatrical inn ‘Martin’ 54 – Deadline

March 20, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
1 min read

NASA releases a new map of the upcoming solar eclipse

March 20, 2023 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Immediate response: Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid

March 20, 2023 Teri Riley
5 min read

Xi Putin meeting: What to expect from the Sino-Russian talks

March 20, 2023 Louie Daves