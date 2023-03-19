Pancho Saavedra announces the new season of “Socios por el mundo” – Publimetro Chile

Francisco “Panjo” Saavetra on Wednesday gave details on what the second season of “Socios Por El Mundo” will premiere on Thursday, March 9 on Channel 13 screens (after T13 Central). The entertainer points out that his time in India was quite a shock for the Asian giant due to the huge cultural differences with Chile.

“We recorded 70 days of ‘Socios Por El Mundo’ where we toured India, Japan, Thailand and Uganda. Unlike Season 1 (where they visited Morocco, Spain, Italy and Egypt), the environments here are very different and the experiences we live. . Nothing like the other. What happened to us was very different.” Luksic pointed to the face of the family-controlled Signal, who will again share the scene with actor George Zabaleta in this new cycle of shows, with whom he will show poverty in Uganda or Indian crematoriums.

It is an unforgettable adventure and is more intense and nuclear than the previous one. — Francisco “Pancho” Saavetra

“(The journey involved) staying in a burning forest in India until reaching the abandoned country of Uganda. It is as if the world has forgotten Africa and the world has forgotten the dire poverty in Africa. We have been in places where we have never met Chile, you can only drink bottled water, you have to cover your mouth and be careful when showering”, A still shocked Saavedra agrees.

“For example, Delhi (New Delhi, the capital of India) has 40 million people, and you have to imagine that in the capital alone, we’re 18 million people in the whole country. That’s crazy.” The driver admitted he was drawn to the place because “it wouldn’t be noticed if someone died”.

Influence of Pancho Saavetra

“Everything is very different (…) poverty, culture, customs and a person has to understand and not want to change things”, Saavetra said he is still shocked by Indian customs.

“I was shocked by India, it is not easy to be in that country. You have to see it through their eyes and learn to respect it.said.

All in all, Saavetra points out, these experiences are precisely the main draw for visitors to rate so highly.

“‘Socios War El Mundo’ is coming up with an amazing season. It’s an unforgettable adventure and it’s more intense and nuclear than the last one. There’s more things happening to us, there’s more contradictions, and of course the countries we visit are Chile and our culture in the first season. are very different than they were.” Done.