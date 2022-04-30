Panama and India have signed an agreement on cultural and educational cooperation

This content was released on April 30, 2022 – 15:17

Panama City, ap. 30 (EFE) .- The official sources said this Saturday that the Governments of Panama and India have agreed to promote joint efforts to promote cultural and educational exchange between the two countries.

The Agreement on Cultural and Educational Cooperation was signed by Panama Minister of Culture Giselle Gonzalez Villarue and Indian Foreign Minister Meenakshi Legi.

The official statement said the agreement was aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries to commemorate the implementation of the agreement signed between the two countries in New Delhi in 2001.

Panama and India are thus committed to “sharing initiatives aimed at implementing, formalizing and deepening cultural exchange activities.”

It also envisions the development of “musical performances, dance festivals, the promotion of plays, the exchange of experiences and exhibitions and art exhibitions”.

“Minister Gonzஸ்lez Villarreau said it was an honor for Panama to forge cultural ties with the people and the Government of India, and on behalf of President Laurentino Cardiso thanked the people of Panama for the trust and important cooperation they have always extended.” Ministry of Culture.

Likewise, Leggy “came here and enjoyed the relations between the two countries, which lasted 60 years of loving and friendly and lasted over time.”

“There is an incredibly solid and intangible heritage with a great cultural richness in the performing arts, handicrafts, music and dance, so we need to identify, take care of it and preserve it,” the Indian minister said.

There are about 15,000 citizens of Indian descent in Panama who are a key part of the national economic drive, with the largest colon free zone (ZLC) companies on the continent, according to data from the Panamanian government.

India’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture also met with Panama Foreign Minister Erica Mines, who presented the benefits of establishing a “drug center” due to Panama’s geographical location and strategic maritime and air connectivity. EFE

