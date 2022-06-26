Pam Margera reported her missing again from the rehabilitation facility

Pam Marghera He has disappeared from a Florida rehab facility – and the police are looking for him… This comes just two weeks after he withdrew from a court-mandated rehab center, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources say TMZ… Bam was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Deerfield Beach, FL, after leaving the LifeSkills residential facility without permission. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black track pants, and black sneakers.

Broward County detectives are now looking for Pam, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Earlier this month, Delray Beach cops went looking for Pam after he disappeared from a rehab facility.

According to a police report, the “Ass” star disappear on June 13 after Pam told the facility manager that he was not satisfied with their services. Pam allegedly told the manager he was going to get himself checked out at a different rehabilitation center nearby… and then left the building in a black sedan without permission from the staff or the court.

Days later … the police found Pam at the Delray Beach Hotel in the area and escort him back to the treatment center. TMZ got pictures of Pam the day before to find him, at a few bars near his hotel. We were told he had been off his medication for several days, and his team was concerned about his relapse.