Palo Alto Networks and more

Signs outside the Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Santa Clara, California, United States, on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Applied materials – Shares of Applied Materials fell more than 2% after the chip maker reported quarterly results that missed analyst estimates. The company earned $1.85 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.90 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion, according to Refinitiv. Applied Materials’ current quarter earnings and revenue guidance fell short of StreetAccount’s estimates. CEO Gary Dickerson said the company is “constrained by ongoing supply chain issues.”

Palo Alto Networks Shares of the cybersecurity company jumped 10% on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.79 on revenue of $1.39 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion. The company also released stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

Ross Stores Ross Department Stores fell more than 18% after the retailer reported first-quarter revenue that was less than analysts’ expectations. The company’s earnings per share and same-store sales guidance for the second quarter also missed estimates. “After a stronger-than-planned start early in the period, sales underperformed for the remainder of the quarter,” said Barbara Rentler, CEO of Barbara Rentler.

outdoor deckers Deckers Outdoor shares rose more than 12% after the company reported earnings of $2.51 per share on revenue of $736 million. Those results topped Refinitiv’s estimate of $1.32 per share on sales of $639 million. The company’s full-year revenue guidance was also above expectations.

VF . company VF Corp shares rose more than 3% after the apparel company raised its full-year earnings forecast. The company expects earnings of between $3.30 per share and $3.40 per share for fiscal year 2023. This is up from previous guidance of $3.20 per share.