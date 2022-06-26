Pakistan has condemned India’s plans to hold a G20 summit in Kashmir

The Pakistani government on Saturday expressed deep dissatisfaction with India’s intention to host the 2023 G-20 summit in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

According to The Indian Express, the Regional Department of Housing and Urban Development released a document on Thursday setting up a five-member commission to coordinate the event after receiving information from the Foreign Ministry dated June 4. . This will be the first high-level summit in Kashmir since the suspension of regional autonomy in August 2019.

In response, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemned the idea and reminded that Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed area.

It also condemned the August 5, 2019 “widespread atrocities and gross human rights abuses” and the death of “639 innocent Kashmiris” in particular in “illegal executions” since the suspension of autonomy.

For this reason, the celebration of the G-20 summit is considered “an insult to an internationally recognized controversy” and even described by the international community as “ridiculous” to think about its celebration, for which GI has been urged. 20 Reject the proposal and encourage the holding of a self-determination referendum in Kashmir.

Pakistan and India have disputed historic Kashmir since 1947 and have fought in two of the three wars since independence from the United Kingdom. In 1999 there was a brief but intense military conflict between the two nuclear powers and since 2003 a weak ceasefire has been maintained.

In recent months, tensions have risen due to strong repression by Indian security forces and the suspension of the autonomy of the Jammu and Kashmir region since August 2019.