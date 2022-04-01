Padres and the pirates discuss Brian Reynolds’ trade

9:55 pm: Padres currently considers Pirates asking price on Reynolds “exorbitant”, Dennis Lynn writes from The Athlete. That’s no surprise, given the lofty claims that the Bucs have sought in Reynolds’ talks with other teams.

9:21 am: Padres and Pirates recently had commercial discussions about the All-Star player Brian ReynoldsAnd the Tweets USA Today Bob Nightingale. jugs of youth Chris Badack And the Ryan Withers They have been mentioned as two possible plots dating back to Pittsburgh, he adds.

It is important to make some key distinctions here. First and foremost, conversations between the two parties don’t necessarily indicate that a deal is close — nor do they indicate that Pittsburgh is actively seeking a Reynolds trade-off. The Pirates have shown interest in Reynolds from more than six teams since last summer alone, and he is still camped with Pittsburgh.

Second, Paddack and Weathers are certainly just two of the wide range of names discussed. Even if both are of interest to Bucs, you’ll definitely want to add extra pieces. Paddack, for example, is under control for less time than Reynolds (three even four years from Reynolds) and is coming off a bad 2021 season that ended with an elbow injury. Meanwhile, Weathers was a former Top 10 pick and a potential Top 100, but had a 5.32 ERA bypassing 94 2/3 rounds during last year’s Novice campaign. It can be controlled for at least another five years.

Like Kevin Asy from San Diego Union-Tribune TweetsThe San Diego Brennolds interest is not a new discovery. However, if they are indeed discussing specific players who could return to Pittsburgh, that is a sign of progress compared to previous preliminary talks, Asi adds.

Last night’s reports indicated that Padres as well Open to trading from the beginning of its offering and picking up surpluses In order to meet their needs abroad. Padres captain Bob Melvin admitted only yesterday that the lack of external depth was a “concern”. San Diego was thinking about playing the best short potential CJ Abrams On the field early this season.

At the moment, Padres has Trent Gresham And the Will Myers They are locked in holes off the field, but their situation on the left field is particularly dire. Newly Acquired 1st Starting Player / Defending Player Matt Petty He could see a great time there despite being classified as a poor defender. Utility Factor Multiplication gorexson brovar He’s the other main candidate, but he came off the 2021 season miserable and spent the greater part of his playing career.

Reynolds is a notable target that Padres Chief of Baseball Operations AJ Preller could explore. This is par for the course for Preller, who usually explores any and all opportunities to gain a marquee player, however slim the chances may be. Briller and Pittsburgh counterpart Ben Sherrington have lined up two deals over the past 13 months or so, with Pittsburgh trading both. Joe Musgrove And the Adam Fraser to San Diego in separate deals. As such, Paddack, Weathers and quite a few of the Padres’ youth have likely already been discussed in previous trade talks between the two sides. Those past conversations can serve as a basis to some extent, but ratings and opinions of young players can change quickly over the course of just a few months.

Reynolds has also been aggressively pursued by the Marlins, dating back to last year’s trade deadline. Among other teams known for their interest in hitting the switch is the 27-year-old sailorsAnd the YankeesAnd the Brave and beer, among other things. It’s easy to see why when looking at Reynolds’ career as a .290/.368/.490 hitting line, and in particular, last year’s .302/.390/.522 output. Reynolds can be controlled throughout the 2025 season, however, between his outstanding performance and long-term control, his asking price will be very high.

for example, Craig Misch and Barry Jackson from The Miami Herald Recently reported that hackers both sought shortstop Khalil Watson And the right hand Max Meyer In conversations with the fish. Each of the recent first rounds ranks in the top 50 overall for the sport. In previous trade talks with the Mariners, the Bucs targeted Uber Prospect Julio Rodriguez as a starting point and a quest for additional pieces behind him, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Regarding the Padres, those who ask about Reynolds maintain that Paddack and Weathers are likely to be seen as minor flocks, at best.

As for Badris’ general external search, if they can’t strike a deal with the pirates regarding Reynolds, there is no shortage of alternate paths for them to explore. Twins are known to seek help in rotation and have a lot of defensive players – both in terms of well-known players (Max Kepler) and MLB-ready options with an upside (Trevor LarnachAnd the Alex Kirillov). The Yankees can use additional options on the hill and behind the board, and they have a crowded mix outside (which includes Padres’ former business target Joey Gallo). Angels in the depths of young players (eg Joe AdeleAnd the Brandon March) and are always looking for rotation assistance. Likewise, Mariners can use another Apprentice and have a deep pool of outside talent on the 40-man roster. Preller can also look at Baltimore City Cedric Mullins or Austin Hayesalthough Mullins in particular are a Reynolds-esque long shot to be moved.