Ozzy Osbourne’s life-changing surgery has been revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to Having a hard surgery on Monday To remove and realign the pins at his neck and back, it is said on page six.

Black Sabbath star’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, flew in from London to be by his side.

There will be a “long recovery period” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home.

The source added, “Ozzi is 73 and any kind of surgery when she gets older is difficult. That’s too big. He’s realigned the pins in his neck and back since he had a retraction in 2019.”

“He was in excruciating pain.”

Ozzy Osbourne is due to undergo a “major operation” on June 13 that his wife, Sharon, said could “define the rest of his life”. New York Post photomontage

Speaking on British talk show “The Talk” last week, Sharon said the “major operation” could “define the rest of his life”.

“I had a very big operation on Monday and I have to be there,” the 69-year-old TV star said. “This will really define the rest of his life.”

A family source told Page Six that Ozzy’s surgery (center) would require a “prolonged amount of convalescence,” and required a home nurse. Live Photo / SplashNews.co

The Black Sabbath singer suffered a bad fall in 2019 that resulted in 15 screws being inserted into his spine. WireImage

Ozzy sustained injuries during a quad bike accident in 2003, exacerbated in 2019 by a Located at his home in Los Angeles This requires 15 screws to be inserted into its spine.

“I went down really hard,” he told Rolling Stone. “I went strong hit – On my face.” He had gotten up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and stumbled in the dark.

Her injury and subsequent surgery – which included a two-month recuperation – to ease the pain forced the rock star to reschedule all of his 2019 live dates for “No More Tours 2”.

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife, called the latest procedure “groundbreaking”. Live Photo / SplashNews.co

The couple, who have three children, have been married for 40 years. Dave Hogan / MTV 2014

The singer said the surgery left him with nerve damage, and in 2020 he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “I am not dying of Parkinson’s disease. I have been working with it most of my life,” he said.

Last month, Ozzy told Classic Rock magazine that he is waiting to have surgery on his neck.

“I can’t walk properly these days,” he said, “I get physical therapy every morning. I’m somewhat better, but not nowhere near as much as I want to be back on the road.”

While recovering in 2019, he released “Ordinary Man”, which became the most popular solo album in the United Kingdom and the United States, reaching number three in both countries.