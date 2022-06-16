Ozzy Albis undergoes successful surgery for a broken left foot

Ultimately, Alpes will be around the team again while he recovers.

“It’s going to be good,” Snicker said. “Men can see and greet him when he’s around. It would be nice to see him every day in the healing process. He’s a kid you want all the time. He’s a big part of what we do here, what we’ve accomplished over the years. He’s a very special person to all of us.”

During Monday’s game, Alpes fell awkwardly to the ground after a strange swing. He returned to the bunker, limping.

His x-rays, taken that night, revealed a broken foot. But the brave, as of early Tuesday afternoon, are still figuring out if the Albies will need surgery.

The Braves have won 13 consecutive games, the longest winning streak in the major tournaments this season. Last year, they lost to Ronald Acuña and went on a tour that ended with a world championship.

They have the depth and chops to beat the loss of the Albies. However, he is still an important part of the squad.

Arcia is usually the one who cheers for his teammates. Now they will root it.

“It’s a good thing, because everyone pulls for it, just like they’re pulling for each other,” Snicker said. “Because he’s always on top, cheering the loudest, pulling on his teammates. They, in turn, are going to do it for him now that he’s given the chance.”

NL East Wins losses Games back mets 41 23 – brave 37 27 4 Phyllis 32 31 8 1/2 Marlins 28 33 11 1/2 Citizens 23 42 18 1/2

Two on, two off for hunters

William Contreras caught fire in the last two matches against the Buccaneers, then Travis D’Arno caught fire in the first two matches in Washington.

Contreras was the first catch on Wednesday. D’Arnaud will have two days off and fish on Friday.

Snicker said he didn’t want to stand in the corner by saying the Braves would definitely go on to give every catcher days behind the plate, but he seemed to like the idea.

In a position where a ton of offensive production isn’t expected, d’Arnaud and Contreras combined together 17 home runs and 45 RBI.

“I think if we do that, we can probably continue with this offensive production because we hope they don’t get tired,” Snicker said.

Plus, D’Arno is 33 years old. Snicker, on the other hand, joked that Contreras doesn’t feel tired and probably doesn’t need much sleep.

“Honestly, (D’Arnaud) doesn’t need to play more than two days in a row now, at this point in this career,”

McHugh update

Snitker said the Braves hope they’ll be joined by relief bomber Colin McHugh in Chicago. Snitker doesn’t seem to know if McHugh will be ready to take part in Friday’s series opening vs. Cubs.

McHugh recently tested positive for COVID-19.