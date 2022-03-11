March 11, 2022

Overwatch director admits dev has let down game community

Jack Kimmons March 11, 2022 2 min read
Photo: snow storm

Since the departure of game director Jeff Kaplan from Note and watch Team, the sequel to the game seems to be gone. after the announcement Monitor 2 Will be Drop the second tank hatch from the game’s PvP team battle mode Last May, Blizzard revealed that the game was delayed again.

Now, after another long period of silence, Overwatch game director Aaron Keeler has shared a new video message, apologizing to players and acknowledging that the team has let down the game’s community.

“I would like to thank our players for your continued support, we realize we haven’t communicated well, we haven’t kept you informed, and frankly, we have let you down when it comes to delivering Overwatch content. We hear you and are committed to making more ongoing updates on all things Overwatch 2.”

“Thank you for your dedication, passion, and patience… the entire team can’t wait to get Overwatch 2 in your hands.”

Blizzard President Mike Ybarra also shared a brief message to the Overwatch community Via social media:

“Thank you to our players for always guiding our path forward. We understand that our content and communication have missed expectations. This is changing in the future.”

In the same update, Keeler went on to explain how the team was changing its plan to enable the community to play the sequel sooner. He’ll start with Blizzard “separating” PVP features from the PVE system, so he can introduce the new PVP mode (including the revised 5V5 team format) sooner.

This new approach will allow the team to provide “repetitive” PVP content to the live game. Overwatch 2 PVP testing begins this week – with alpha testing closed (including a new hero) and limited to Blizzard employees and key partners such as professional Overwatch players. The first closed PVP beta will also open to the public in April, with more to follow later this year.

See also  Windows 11's first big update arrives with 'preview' to support Android apps

When Overwatch 2 was originally announced in November 2019, Blizzard mentioned at the time how existing Overwatch players would be able to access all of their PvP multiplayer content.

Are you looking forward to Overwatch 2 after this latest update? Leave a comment below.

