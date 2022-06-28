Overwatch 2 will replace the original Overwatch

the original Note and watchFew days. Last week, Blizzard revealed in a Reddit AMA that when Monitor 2 Launches October 4thIt will be overwritten Note and watch Prime Minister, effectively ending the six-year-old’s game.

“When OW2 Launching on October 4th, it will be a replacement for the current live service,” wrote game director Aaron Keeler.

While the change will add a wealth of new content – new heroes, new maps and more – classic Note and watch It will stop, ending the 6v6 format and banishing the attack game genre to the relative obscurity of a dedicated game angle. The news was a bit surprising, as Note and watch head and Monitor 2 It was meant to coexist. during the Monitor 2 At BlizzCon 2019, current Game Director Aaron Keeler, and Jeff Kaplan, a former Game Director who left Blizzard over a year ago, described a scenario in which players upgraded to OW2 He will still be able to play with those who haven’t.

With unlocked player skins and other cosmetics that travel across and with Monitor 2 Switching to a free-to-play modelIt seems there is no longer any reason to keep the two matches separate. in a comment on the edgeThe Overwatch development team said:

“Our goal is not to split our player base and move on to Monitor 2 as smooth as possible. To this end, when Monitor 2 Launching as a free live service game on October 4th, it will replace the existing game exaggerateh construction. Content players unlocked Note and watch You will automatically pass to the players in Observation 2.“

For players worried about Note and watch The most important features are being sunset with the arrival Monitor 2 (For example, loot boxes), the AMA revealed that any unopened loot crates will have their contents automatically added to your inventory and any unused coins (currency you win via loot crates) will also be transferred. However, Blizzard intends to create a new currency using OW2Old coins won’t be able to buy everything on offer.

There will also be no matchmaking rating reset with Arrival Monitor 2. For the fans to contemplate OW2 Bringing with it the equation of a team competitive ladder, lead system designer Scott Mercer wrote that “a full reset will mean that games will be completely unbalanced for weeks or more across the entire service, and we don’t think that will be a great experience for everyone.” However, Mercer revealed it OW2 It will feature a new dissolution system that will lower the MMR of accounts that haven’t played in a while to ensure matches at all levels of the ladder are as equal as possible.

While I’m excited for Monitor 2I am a little sad, because all the new comes at the expense of the old. I’m a very rare Assault fan, and referring the game mode to custom matches basically means I won’t be playing it anymore, not to mention the multi-minute tweaks like changes to the user interface and sound design, which will essentially change the way I play the game.

Monitor 2 It launched on October 4th, so, Assault fans (yes, all ten of us), it’s time for us to get started.