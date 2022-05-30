Over 6,000 flights have been canceled so far over Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is proving chaotic for many airlines, with the carrier canceling thousands of flights around the world, including more than 500 in the US on Sunday.

More than 1,300 flights were canceled Monday as of 11:42 a.m. ET, according to the flight-tracking website. FlightAware. That came after nearly 1,640 cancellations on Sunday, 1,500 on Saturday and 2,300 on Friday. Nearly 340 of the early cancellations canceled on Monday involved planes scheduled to fly to and from US cities.

Delta Air Lines canceled most flights between major US airlines, scratching 123 flights on Monday, or 4% of its operations, according to FlightAware. The company had to cancel more than 400 flights on Saturday and Sunday.

Tweet embed Why did I cancel my flight this morning without giving a reason. Also why did I rebook my family with a five year old on connecting flights and they are all seated separately? My 1 year old can’t sit up alone or take a flight at 6:30 in the morning! Make this right! – Jonathan (@forthehaul) May 30, 2022

Tweet embed When did your service become so bad? I canceled my flight from Dublin to JFK today. You’ve rebooked me for another flight tomorrow from Paris but you haven’t provided me with a flight to get to Paris. 12 hours trying to fix this now. 4 agents. The connection was disconnected several times. – Irishinla (@irishinla) May 30, 2022

Atlanta-based Delta said in an email to The Associated Press that the Saturday cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control measures,” noting that it was trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours before the weekend on the day. Anniversary. Delta told CBS News that “about 90%” of its customers who canceled a flight on Sunday were rebooked on a flight “later in the day.”

Delta announced on its website Thursday that from July 1 to August 7, it will reduce service by about 100 daily flights, primarily in parts of the United States and Latin America that Delta serves frequently.

“More than at any time in our history, the various factors currently affecting our operations — weather and air traffic control, vendor personnel, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some workgroups — are driving a process in which to operate,” Allison said. Abend, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Delta, “Alison Abend” in a position:

Among other US airlines, American Airlines has canceled 119 flights, or 3% of its operations, as of 11:42 a.m. EDT, according to FlightAware.

Passengers line up through the northern security checkpoint at the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. David Zalobowski/AFP



Airlines and Tourist Destinations Expect crowds of monsters This summer as travel restrictions ease and pandemic fatigue overcomes the persistent fear of catching COVID-19 while travelling.

Many forecasters believe that the number of travelers will match or even exceed levels in the good old days before the pandemic. However, airlines have thousands of fewer employees than in 2019, and this has at times contributed to widespread flight cancellations.

planes take off

People who only book summer travel are facing shock.

Domestic airfares for the summer average more than $400 a round trip, 24% higher than this time in 2019, before the pandemic, and 45% higher than last year, according to travel data company Huber.

Internationally, prices are also up from 2019, but by only 10%. Prices to Europe are about 5% cheaper than they were before the pandemic — $868 for an average round-trip trip, according to Huber. Keyes said Europe is the best travel deal out there. This is partly due to some travelers’ concerns about traveling to the region due to the Russian war in Ukraine, which means that Western Europe is a buyer’s market at the moment, according to By Peter Greenberg of CBS News.