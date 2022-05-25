Oreo and Ritz offer free biscuit sandwiches

The two brands, owned by Mondelēz International, are launching a limited-time snack called “Oreo x Ritz”. It’s part cracker and part cookie, joined together with a layer of cream flavored with peanut butter and another layer of cookie cream.

If that mix sounds delicious, act fast: The company’s serving it up for free starting Thursday at 12 p.m. EST. private site , supplies are limited. Note, however, that you will have to pay a $3.95 shipping fee.

Alexis Yap, senior brand manager at Ritz, said in a statement that the brand had “been exploring innovative partnerships” over the past few years and “couldn’t resist the opportunity to team up with our friends in Oreo for a snack that’s part pretzel, part chocolate chip cookie.” Absolutely delicious.”

Mondelez International MDLZ brand ownerIt is a conglomerate that also owns Chips Ahoy, Triscuit and Cadbury. The company recently announced that it is withdrawing its investments in the gum industry, including Dentyne and Trident, in developed markets such as North America and parts of Europe. It will maintain its gum business in emerging markets.