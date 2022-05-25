Oreo and Ritz offer free biscuit sandwiches

The two brands, owned by Mondelēz International, are launching a limited-time snack called “Oreo x Ritz”. It’s part cracker and part cookie, joined together with a layer of cream flavored with peanut butter and another layer of cookie cream.
Alexis Yap, senior brand manager at Ritz, said in a statement that the brand had “been exploring innovative partnerships” over the past few years and “couldn’t resist the opportunity to team up with our friends in Oreo for a snack that’s part pretzel, part chocolate chip cookie.” Absolutely delicious.”
Mondelēz has expanded its bakery portfolio with a number of acquisitions in recent years. Earlier this year, for example, it completed its purchase of Chipita, a company that sells croissants and other baked goods in Europe — as part of plans to develop new products that combine chocolate with baked goods.
In the first quarter, the company reported a 7.3% increase in net revenue, thanks in part to adding more brands to the fold.
