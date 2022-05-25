May 25, 2022

Oreo and Ritz offer free biscuit sandwiches

Iris Pearce May 25, 2022 2 min read

The two brands, owned by Mondelēz International, are launching a limited-time snack called “Oreo x Ritz”. It’s part cracker and part cookie, joined together with a layer of cream flavored with peanut butter and another layer of cookie cream.

If that mix sounds delicious, act fast: The company’s serving it up for free starting Thursday at 12 p.m. EST. private site, supplies are limited. Note, however, that you will have to pay a $3.95 shipping fee.

Alexis Yap, senior brand manager at Ritz, said in a statement that the brand had “been exploring innovative partnerships” over the past few years and “couldn’t resist the opportunity to team up with our friends in Oreo for a snack that’s part pretzel, part chocolate chip cookie.” Absolutely delicious.”

brand owner Mondelez International (MDLZ) It is a conglomerate that also owns Chips Ahoy, Triscuit and Cadbury. The company recently announced that it is withdrawing its investments in the gum industry, including Dentyne and Trident, in developed markets such as North America and parts of Europe. It will maintain its gum business in emerging markets.

Mondelēz has expanded its bakery portfolio with a number of acquisitions in recent years. Earlier this year, for example, it completed its purchase of Chipita, a company that sells croissants and other baked goods in Europe — as part of plans to develop new products that combine chocolate with baked goods.

In the first quarter, the company reported a 7.3% increase in net revenue, thanks in part to adding more brands to the fold.

