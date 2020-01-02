Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020
(Ordnance Factory Board, Nagpur)
Post Name – Trade Apprentice
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 10-January-2020
• Last Date – 09-February-2020
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General ,OBC – Rs. 100/-
• SC,ST, PH – Rs. 0/-
Candidate can pay the exam fee through credit card or debit card or net banking or through Challan at State Bank of India
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Nagpur, Maharashtra
|Minimum – 15 Years
Maximum – 24 Years
Age relaxation (Upper Age Limit) –
OBC – 27 Years
SC/ST – 29 Years
As Per Rules
|Number of posts – 6060 Post
|
Vacancy Details for OFB Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020
|Post Name – Trade Apprentice
Vacancy Distribution-:
ITI Apprentices – 2219 Posts
Non-ITI Apprentices – 3847 Posts
Pay Scale- As per Apprentices Act 1961
Training Period– As per Apprentices Act 1961
Educational Qualification-
Trade Apprentice (ITI) – Candidates who have passed their Matriculation & along with having ITI Certificate in relevant Trade from NCVT/SCVT approved institute will be eligible for this apprentice engagement.
Trade Apprentice (Non ITI) – Candidates who have passed their Matriculation Level (Class 10th) of Examination with 50% marks & have scored minimum 40% marks in Mathematics & Science each subject will be eligible for this apprentice engagement.
How to Apply for Railway OFB Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020 : Candidates can apply through Link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the OFB before due date.
Mode of Selection for Railway OFB Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on Merit List.
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Link Activate on 10 January 2020
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
