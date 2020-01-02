Government Jobs

Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020

(Ordnance Factory Board, Nagpur)

Post Name – Trade Apprentice

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 10-January-2020

• Last Date –  09-February-2020

• Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General ,OBC – Rs. 100/-

SC,ST, PH – Rs. 0/-

Candidate can pay the exam fee through credit card or debit card or net banking or through Challan at State Bank of India

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Nagpur, Maharashtra

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Minimum – 15 Years

Maximum – 24 Years

Age relaxation (Upper Age Limit) –

OBC – 27 Years

SC/ST – 29 Years

As Per Rules

 

 

 
Number of posts – 6060 Post

 

 

Vacancy Details for OFB Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Trade Apprentice

Vacancy Distribution-:

ITI Apprentices – 2219 Posts

Non-ITI Apprentices – 3847 Posts

Pay Scale- As per Apprentices Act 1961

Training Period– As per Apprentices Act 1961

Educational Qualification-

Trade Apprentice (ITI) – Candidates who have passed their Matriculation & along with having ITI Certificate in relevant Trade from NCVT/SCVT approved institute will be eligible for this apprentice engagement.

Trade Apprentice (Non ITI) – Candidates who have passed their Matriculation Level (Class 10th) of Examination with 50% marks & have scored minimum 40% marks in Mathematics & Science each subject will be eligible for this apprentice engagement.

How to Apply for Railway OFB Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020 : Candidates can apply through Link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the OFB before due date.

Mode of Selection for Railway OFB Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on Merit List.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Link Activate on 10 January 2020

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

