Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Vacancy Distribution-:

ITI Apprentices – 2219 Posts

Non-ITI Apprentices – 3847 Posts

Pay Scale- As per Apprentices Act 1961

Training Period– As per Apprentices Act 1961

Educational Qualification-

Trade Apprentice (ITI) – Candidates who have passed their Matriculation & along with having ITI Certificate in relevant Trade from NCVT/SCVT approved institute will be eligible for this apprentice engagement.

Trade Apprentice (Non ITI) – Candidates who have passed their Matriculation Level (Class 10th) of Examination with 50% marks & have scored minimum 40% marks in Mathematics & Science each subject will be eligible for this apprentice engagement.

How to Apply for Railway OFB Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020 : Candidates can apply through Link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the OFB before due date.

Mode of Selection for Railway OFB Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on Merit List.