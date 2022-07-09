July 9, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

IndianNews World

Oprah's father, Vernon Winfrey, dies at the age of 88

Oprah’s father, Vernon Winfrey, dies at the age of 88

Cassandra Kelley July 9, 2022 3 min read

9:39 AM PT – Oprah just posted a touching tribute to her late father – a video from the party she had for him on July 4 shows a friend, a gospel singer Wintley Phippswith his hand on Vernon’s shoulder as he prayed that God would stand by Vernon’s “walking into the light.”

She captioned the video “Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022″… She added that her father “felt the love and enjoyed it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with the family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor to witness the man responsible for my life, take his last breath.” We can feel the peace entering the room as it passes.”

opera mourns the death of her father, Vernon Winfreywho passed away after suffering from cancer.

A longtime Vernon employee confirmed to TMZ that he died Friday night in East Nashville, Tennessee. First local city council member I reported the news To WKRN in Nashville.

In a move that now seems prescient, Oprah was in town this past weekend to celebrate her dad.

I surprised him by organizing a Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day on July 4th…giving the community a chance to thank Vernon for his service as a former city councilman and old local businessman.

As Oprah said, “My dad is sick, so we wanted to be able to invite all his friends to celebrate him while he’s able to receive joy. And that’s what we do.”

Vernon was sitting, fittingly, on the barber’s chair in the middle of the backyard barbecue…as his friends and family celebrated him.

Vernon Winfrey

He owned and operated Winfrey’s Barber and Beauty Shop for over 50 years – and was loved by the community. One of his employees told us:[Vernon] He’ll give you the shirt off his back.”

Vernon’s daughter wasn’t ashamed of how proud she was of him, and she celebrated his accomplishments for a long time.

When she had her daily talk show, Oprah returned her cameras to visit her father at his establishment.

In the run-up to Monday’s celebration, it was evident how excited she was to plan the event.

Oprah said she was “going back to my Nashville roots” because she posted several videos and photos with family members preparing a barbecue.

You may remember… her mother, Verneta LeeAnd the Passed away in 2018 at the age of 83.

Speaking about her father earlier this week, Oprah said she wanted to make sure he was giving him his flowers while he was still here, and she couldn’t have timed them better.

Oprah Winfrey Vernon Winfrey

Vernon was 88 years old.

rest in peace

