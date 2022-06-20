Opposition leaders have been fighting for military reform in India

This content was released on June 20, 2022 – 16:27

New Delhi, June 20 (EFE) .- Several leaders and activists of the Indian opposition Congress party joined the struggle on Monday against the controversial reform of access to the armed forces. Thousands of young people.

Record-breaking protests across the country mainly concentrated in New Delhi, where thousands of people blocked railway tracks and several major roads. Solo l 25% de los reclutas podre secuer n Activo.

This call for national support was joined by many youth organizations and Congress supporters, and they were involved in a well -known Janpath Street Market in one of the main arteries of the capital. House of the President de la India con l’Objetivo de entriker una carda q xke la reversion del project.

Transport officials in the Indian capital issued several notices throughout the day, cutting off roads and causing congestion due to barricades set up at the entrances to the city.

Hundreds of vehicles on the roads of two cities of Gurgaon and Noida, located in the suburbs of the Indian capital, showed a long line of vehicles.

As a precautionary measure, at least one person was killed and several others injured in the southern state of Telangana, with more than 600 trains canceled across the country due to recent violent clashes at several railway stations. Multiple material damages.

The Railway Security Force on Monday condemned that 95 criminal cases have been registered and 207 people have been arrested for vandalism since the beginning of the protests against the controversial reforms.

A wave of outrage over the new law spread across the northern states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, East Jharkhand and West Bengal or southern Tamil Nadu this Monday, with protesters spreading images of the prime minister burning photographs. Narendra Modi.

In addition to creating a filter for the entry of new recruits, the move also suspends the pensions of those who are not selected to continue for four years, creating uncertainty for most applicants who are skeptical of a weak economy. The situation will be diagnosed if they do not pass the test phase.

To combat their discontent, the Ministries of Defense and Interior issued an order on Saturday promising that participants in the Armed Forces would be assigned 10% of the vacant positions in the various security forces.

In an attempt to calm the water bodies in the Asian country, the Armed Forces said in a statement today that the work of recruiting youth on July 1 is to be launched.

In India, the unemployment rate of 7.5% is the last hope for thousands of young people to gain access to the armed forces, according to the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE). EFE

