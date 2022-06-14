One Punch Man, director Justin Lin – The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Linthe exit behind nitrous oxide fuel fast and angry Movies, hurry up with another franchise. Director in talks to direct modification of popular Japanese property one man punch for Sony.

Lynn’s appointment comes weeks after the notable director walked out of Universal’s X fastWhich witnessed an unusual situation in which the director voluntarily unfolds Out of the shoot Already in production. Lin is famous for Nursing Five fast Movies, starting with the third installment, Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) including last summer F9.

one man punch He started his career in 2009 as a web comedian and focuses on a superhero named Saitama. He has the ability to defeat any opponent with a single punch, but he quickly gets bored and looks for a greater challenge. The web comic book artist known as ONE moved to publisher Jump Next in 2012 and saw ONE team up with artist Yusuke Murata. With its rise to prominence, it has been adapted as both an anime and a video game.

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, the well-known duo Jumanji: The Next Level And the poison, drafted the latest text. Ari Arad of Arad Productions will produce the adaptive film.

Lynn is represented by the CAA.