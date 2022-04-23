One person was killed and several others were injured in a cable car crash

At least one person has been killed in a cable car crash at a pilgrimage site in India and dozens of people have been blocked and suspended from the cable, with authorities launching rescue operations by air force helicopters on Monday.

As 48 people were traveling on Sunday night to climb a steep slope in the Trikut hills in Jharkhand state, three rooms collided with each other.

Local officials pointed out One woman was killed, another was injured in the clashes and 20 others have been suspended Waiting to recover.

A Deogarh district official said two tourists jumped from their rooms in panic and escaped with minor injuries.

The 775 meter long Trigut cable car is very popular among tourists and pilgrims to visit the Hindu temple of Baba Baidyanath.

At least nine people have been killed in a horrific train crash

Earlier in the year, a train accident was reported in January in Moinakuri, an Indian city located in the state of West Bengal (northeast). Nine people were killed and 37 were injured, officials said.

Indian Railways Minister Aswini Vaishnav visited the spot during the day. “We have carried out extensive inspections of the tracks,” he said, adding that a “sudden breakdown of equipment” was a possible cause of the incident.

“We have ordered an inquest into the cause”He pointed out before adding the reports to the Indian news agency ANI Preliminary data indicate that “a fault in the engine equipment”.

Both the President and the Prime Minister of India Ramnath Govind and Narendra Modi offered condolences to the relatives of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

At least 13 people have been killed in a helicopter crash in India

In another incident last December, An Army helicopter carrying an Indian Army commander crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8. The Air Force said 13 people were killed.

A senior official told AFP that General Rawat, 63, was on his way to the Defense General Staff School aboard the Mi-17V5 with his wife and 12 others. Local newspapers published a flight document showing the names of passengers, including the army commander’s wife and other officers.

In fact, the Air Force has stated this “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.” Also, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K. Ramachandran said in the newspaper Times of India Seven of the 13 bodies have been recovered and only one survivor was rushed to hospital.

“Many of the injured were taken to hospital.”A Coonoor fire officer told AFP.

Rawat is a senior officer in the Indian Army and an adviser to the Ministry of Defense. He accepted the post after retiring from the post of Army Commander last year.

The plane crashed in a wooded area not far from the road. So rescue workers had to walk to the area.

* With information from AFP.