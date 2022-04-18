On April 18, the Indian market began to decline

A day for him Nifty50It will open on Monday, April 18, with a big reduction 1.67%Until then 17,183.45 points, After the start of the opening session. Comparing the value with the previous days, the Nifty50 Accumulates four dates in a row as negative values.

Last week, The Nifty50 Indicates decrease 2.59%; However on a year-on-year basis it still maintains a rise 15.83%. The Nifty50 Stands a 6.14% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 8.32% This is higher than its lowest price so far this year (15,863.15 points).

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code It is an indicator of how the value of a particular property changesIt collects data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries They can each be integrated by companies with specific needs In addition, there are certain indices that determine the value of certain stocks or consider hundreds of stocks, such as those with the same market capitalization or belonging to the same type of industry.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock values ​​will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to make a comparison between profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously looked at how company shares were rising or falling together, so he created two indices: one for the 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), and 12 for other types of operations. Businesses

Currently there are various codes They can be grouped based on their location, departments, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How to read a code?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the title in the corresponding stock market by the total number of shares in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be issued every three or six months.

Studying the stock index also means analyzing its changes over time. Current indices always appear with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one index number adds 500 points a day and the other only gets 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. However, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms, the gains for the latter are substantial.

Key Stock Codes

Between Major US stock indices Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, the Nasdaq 100It connects 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index with strong companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In AsiaKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. Also, The SSE composite code, Shanghai Stock Exchange is considered to be the most solid in China formed by the most relevant companies. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains The 35 most integrated companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Also, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

Continue reading:

news // “> More news