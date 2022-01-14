Omigron | Corona virus | About 250,000 corona virus cases are reported in India with 13% positive | கோவிட் -19 | The world

About 250,000 infections were reported in India this Thursday Corona virus, An increase of 27% compared to yesterday and 172% compared to the same day last week, tightening controls within the framework of the third wave.

According to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health, 247,417 cases have been reported in Asia in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of cases detected since the outbreak to 36.2 million.

The positive rate in Asia also rose sharply to 13.11% today and 1.1% on December 30.

There have been 380 deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of officially recognized deaths to 485,035, as well as 5,488 cases of the Omigron variant since it was first detected in Indian territory last December.

Balram Bhargava, director of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told a news conference yesterday that despite the fact that the Omigron variation was based on preliminary data collected by other countries, the rapid rise in cases was causing concern among officials. Less malignant and less hospitalized.

Many states have responded to the escalation of lawsuits by imposing restrictions such as New Delhi, where authorities have closed restaurants and offices and imposed night curfews.

Organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (IFCR) have pointed out that the increase in cases due to the variability of infections could lead to the collapse of health systems in South Asian countries such as India. Nepal suffered last year.

India became a global epicenter of the epidemic in May 2021, during a catastrophic second wave that brought the nation of 1.35 billion people to a peak of more than 400,000 infections and more than 4,500 deaths a day. Lack of oxygen and hospital beds.

Against this, India has given 1.546 million doses Corona virus, And 644 million people have a complete immunization schedule, according to the official Govt site.

