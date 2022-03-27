March 27, 2022

Omega x Swatch Speedmaster drives crazy buying around the world

March 27, 2022

swatch Stores all over the world, from London to Geneva to Hong Kong to Miami, were stacked on Saturday with the name Omega x Swatch Speedmaster Moonwatch Released in stores.

The Omega x Swatch Speedmaster set consists of 11 pieces that refer to the different planets and celestial bodies within our solar system including the Moon, Earth, Sun, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Venus, Uranus, Neptune and Mercury. MoonSwatch quartz chronograph refers to mechanical Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Inspired by NASA‘s Apollo 11 Landing on the moon in 1969.

The group marks the first time a Swatch Group has flown Omega The brand has teamed up with its Swatch counterpart, and at $260, buyers can purchase a complete 11-watch set for much less than the original Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch.

While Swatch has made it clear that MoonSwatch is not a limited edition, thousands have flocked to their nearest Swatch Store with arrests. mentioned in Geneva and the closing of a store in central London due to the chaos unfolding outside. According to a video interview of Hodinkia buyer revealed that he flew from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and waited outside for more than 22 hours to secure the watch, which is currently selling for more than 10 times the original value at ebay and other secondary markets.

For those who missed it, restocks should arrive in the coming weeks at select stores.

in another place, Golden Boy Haaland commissioned a unique chronograph from military specialist MICROMILSPEC.

