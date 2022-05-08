May 8, 2022

Oliveira, Esparza and Chandler win

May 8, 2022

Charles Oliveira made a quick run with Justin Gethje on Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and won the submission in 3:22 of the first round.

The former lightweight champion, who was stripped of his belt after losing the championship weight on Friday by half a pound, became the number one contender in the division and will contend for the vacant title in his next fight.

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza did just enough against Rose Namagunas to win by split decision and reclaim the strawweight title she first won eight years ago in the season 20 finale of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

UFC 274 live blog

UFC 274 main card full results

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira Dave. Justin Gethje in front (naked rear throttle) 3:22 from R1
straw weight: Carla Esparza defeated. Rose Namajunas by split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)
Lightweight: Michael Chandler Dave. Tony Ferguson via KO (forward kick) at 0:17 from the first round:

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Roa by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Welterweight: Randy Brown def. Khaus Williams by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Luzon

Opponents Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Justin Gethje face off during the festive UFC 274 game at the Arizona Federal Theater on May 6, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zova LLC.

UFC 274 Preliminary Tag Results

Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo def. Danny Roberts by unanimous decision (28-28, 30-26, 30-27)
Catchweight (146.5 lb): Macy Chiasson def. Norma Dumont by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
Flyweight: Brandon Royal def. Matt Schnell serving (guillotine) at 2:14 of R1:

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Ruggiero de Lima by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 274 Early Preliminary Full Card Results

Welterweight: Andre Villaho def. Cameron VanCamp by KO (punch) at 2:35 of R1:

Flyweight: Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Flyweight: CJ Vergara def. Cledson Rodriguez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Straw weight: Lupita Godinez def. Ariane Carnelosi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
Bw: Journey Newson defeated. Fernie Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

